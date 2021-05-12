Take This Quiz & We'll Try To Guess Which Kama Sutra Position Best Describes Your Sex Life

Are you someone who loves experimenting with new adventures in bed? Take this quiz and we will tell you the position that suits your sex life the best! *WINK* via GIPHY 1. Let’s start with a simple one. What’s your ideal vacation location? via GIPHY Mountains Beach Forest Desert 2. What’s a sex toy that you always wanted to try with your partner? via GIPHY Vibrator Strap-On Handcuffs Sex Dolls 3. What’s your favourite sexy food? via GIPHY Strawberries & Liquid Chocolate Whipped Cream Popsicle Honey 4. What’s your favourite animal? via GIPHY Dog Cat Panda Horse 5. Which colour reminds you of your partner? via GIPHY Red Pink Black Golden 6. What’s your favourite drink? via GIPHY Wine Whiskey Beer Vodka 7. What’s your favourite phrase to turn your partner on? via GIPHY I’m dripping wet. I want you so bad. Do you like that baby? I need you so bad right now. 7. What’s your favourite romantic activity? via GIPHY Wine Tasting Movie Marathon Chilling In Hot Tub Massaging 9. What’s your favourite workout? via GIPHY Squats Lunges Push-Ups Bridges

Share this quiz with your significant other and see what sex position fits them the best.