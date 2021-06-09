I am sure getting a boner in public must be awkward but this Reddit thread has come up with solutions so that you can 'deflate' yourself kahi bhi kabhi bhi.

But to 'try or not to try' is the question because we don't know if they help. Although they sure are interesting.

Try at your own risk

1. "Flex your bicep for 30 seconds." - TheRealChonkity2

2. "Yeah or your leg. The blood will flow there instead of to your dick." - k032

4. "I use mind games. Think of something gross." - I_WantA_NoseJob

5. "Clench your fist or otherwise tense up a muscle group to pull blood away from the dick."- Nails-InA-Coffin

6. "Think of putting a toothpick under your toenail and kicking a wall." - y2kmeatball

7. "Dump water on it, it disappears faster than my friends." -

8. "Think about something that makes you SAD ;_;" - Skyfel1

9. "-Go outside

-Touch grass

-Take a deep breath and look at the sun

-Now that you're blind, you're perfectly distracted." - Tethorius

10. "Tuck it in the waistline of your pants lol." - Kmarrr21

11. "Think of baseball." - Vulturette

12. "Stiffen up your thigh muscles really tight. Works always and no one can tell." - Cap10Haddock

13. "Do hard math in your head and think hard(it works for me)." - TUS_SUT

14. "Bath with cold water, or just throw yourself cold water with a bucket, anything that makes your skin feel uncomfortable." - touhougod666

15. "Call your dad." - joeythenose

16. "Look at a picture of Donald Trump." - NiKReiJi

So, which one out of these are you willing to try?