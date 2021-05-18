SEX SEX SEX!
Now that I have your attention, can you think of things people usually say after doing the good deed? It could be anything from, 'woah, that was really good' to even a stoic silence.

via GIPHY

But you know what's worse? When some people blurt out something so rude that you don't know if you should punch them or go white in shock.  

Well, as it turns out, we found a thread on Reddit where people got candid about some of the worst/shocking things said to them after sex, and damn, those words hurt. 

1. "Wow, you're bad at that. My ex was WAY better." - themightymaud

via GIPHY

2. "The condom broke." - nerrollus

via GIPHY

3. "I can’t believe I just had sex with you." - Montothemog

via GIPHY

4. "They said 'that was good. Now, where's the penis?'. And at that point I knew my penis feels like a finger." - Stringmaster29

via GIPHY

5. "My hand has never talked back to me 🤚" - thelifeofamillenial

via GIPHY

6. “I was thinking we should break up.”   - VagabondOfYore

via GIPHY

7. "Was that it?" - Araxya

via GIPHY

8. "I can't do this anymore. I don't want to see you and I need you to leave." - ThatGermSquad77

via GIPHY

9. “You’ve got great birthing hips.” - ChuckysBarbie

via GIPHY

10. "Are you done now?" - bikerdudelovescats

via GIPHY

11. "You gotta pay extra for that thing u did there at the end." - PonderingMonkey

via GIPHY

12. "So can you help me pay my rent." - NeedleworkerTop2177

via GIPHY

13. "You didn’t last long enough." - Mean-Falcon-6204

via GIPHY

Hmm, I think I need therapy to get over this. 