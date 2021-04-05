We Bet Single People Won't Be Able To Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

It is very easy to tell someone who has always been single, from the person who has not. The way the former reacts in relationship situations. Whether they have just started dating or they're giving advice to someone who is in a relationship, they act like a deer caught in the headlights and today we decided to test this out on you guys.

If you answer less than 5 questions correctly in this quiz, chances are very high that you have been forever single. There's no problem with it, it's just, you have been forever single.

1. You are going to meet their parents. How do you decide what to take? via GIPHY Ask your parents to get a better idea. Ask your partner what their parents would like. Google "stuff to gift to your lover's parents". Give them something you got at your own housewarming.

You guys have a fight, what do you think is the right thing to do? via GIPHY Keep asking them why exactly they're angry until you get an answer. Get them food/gifts. Best to sleep and let the situation settle itself. Try to understand your mistake or the source of misunderstanding. Apologise.

3. You want to watch the match, they don't. What happens? via GIPHY "Premier League kaise chhod dun? Kuch hi ghanton ki baat hai." You don't watch it. Inform your partner about it in advance so they can make some other plans that day. Ask them if they'd be interested in joining you. If yes, you can do activity your partner loves some time later.

They forget to text you before sleeping. How do you react? via GIPHY Assume the best and talk about it in the morning. Call them once to check if they're okay. Leave a text if they don't respond. "Hoga kuch, mujhe khud need aa rahi hai." You also don't text them as revenge.

5. Your partner keeps mentioning this one thing they really want. What do you do about it? via GIPHY Ask them to save for the thing. Send them the link to that product. They probably really want it, so get it for them if you can. Plan to give it to them on their birthday.

6. It's your partner's birthday, what do you do? via GIPHY Surprise them. Ask them what they want for their birthday. Get them a cake, cut it at 12. Sneakily get to know what they want, add some surprises in the mix.

7. They want to go to this Chinese restaurant they like but you don't enjoy the cuisine. What do you do? via GIPHY Talk them out of it. Change the plan. Go for a movie or something that day. Check it out still, for their sake. Have a little Chinese with them and then something else of your own choice.

8. Valentine's Day is coming, what do you do? via GIPHY "When is Valentine's Day again?" Gauge if your partner likes to celebrate it, get something for them if they do. "It's just another day, so nothing". Plan a surprise date.