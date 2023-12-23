When it comes to sex, not everyone is born stud or crowd pleaser. AND THAT’S OKAY. The truth is the best sex skills are learnt, self-taught, and come with experience and time. While there may be a host of sex therapists and sexologists that we can go to to sort out the psychological and emotional aspects of sexual connection, there are very few experts that we can look up to for practical advice and to teach us how to really lay the moves on our significant other.

Credit: Giphy

Which is why we’ve curated sex coaches you can follow or learn from to be the lover you and your partner(s) deserve. Take a look:

1. Pallavi Barnwal

Pallavi Barnwal is a sexuality and intimacy coach and her videos will provide you with insight about things such as how to have good phone sex and great oral sex as well!

2. Ireti Okujie

From holding coaching sessions to sharing wonderful information that’ll help you understand your or your partner’s body much better Ireti’s Instagram is full of posts that you can learn a lot from.

3. Juliet Allen

Juliet Allen is a holistic sexologist and sex coach and she frequently shares tips on topics such as how to have quality anal sex (she even has a podcast that you can listen to and learn from, in a more in-depth way) or even how to kiss well and create intimacy through that.

4. Ev’Yan Whitney

Ev’Yan Whitney is great for people who are looking to regulate their nervous system to find more pleasure in the act of sex. She teaches somatic techniques to increase intimacy levels between you and your partner.

5. Sharonda Parker

One of Sharonda’s videos that stood out to us is her masterclass on how people can be on top and give their partners pleasure in that position. So, perhaps if learning about or discussing sex in such detail isn’t your cup of tea, Parker may not be the kind of sex expert to look towards.

6. Seema Anand

Author of The Art of Seduction, Seema Anand is known for her enlightening and moreover, destigmatizing conversations around sex. She has created a space for women to learn about sex without feeling any sense of shame around it.

The idea that sex is a natural skill, that you’re born with; You either have it or don’t, you’re either a star in the sheets or you’re a complete dud, is false. Anything can be learned and acquired.