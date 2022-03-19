Being in a relationship can be exciting, fulfilling, joyous and fun. However, it can also turn tough or extremely toxic at times. And of the reasons for this can be if a relationship moves at a pace that is way faster than what you are ready for.

Needless to mention, it can be really tough to tell if you are moving too fast in a relationship, especially when a person is all caught up in the early rush of love. Therefore, it’s really important to recognise the signs that confirm your relationship is moving too fast.

Today, we have listed down some of these signs to look for in your relationship. Take a note!

#1: You think that your partner is pretty perfect.

It's alright to completely enjoy your honeymoon period. However, if you feel that your partner is absolutely perfect, overlooking their flaws, then it's a sign that you may need to slow down. Get to know your partner a little better, learn about their flaws and accept them. Whatever you do, just do not ignore them because that's not healthy for either of you.

#2: You are not giving each other enough space.

Everyone loves attention and care, so it's understandable if you constantly want to be in contact with your partner. However, being in each other's business every now and then can lead to a toxic relationship down the road. Therefore, plan your dates and call time in advance to set some boundaries for both of you.

#3: You are meeting families and friends even before knowing each other completely.

Undoubtedly, it's important that you and your partner get along with each other's friends and family. But, if you feel like 'what the hell am I doing here' every time you meet their family, then it's a sign that you need to slow down. So, if you feel rushed, pushed or uncomfortable during a get-together with it's important to keep YOU first, all the timeloved ones, then talk about it and set some boundaries, and take it as a hint to take it slow.

#4: You are already taking major decisions.

From meeting families and moving in to getting engaged, there are some decisions that need time and space. If you feel like you are making an important decision at an early stage of your realtionship, then slow down. Take some time out and discuss what's bothering you with your partner.

#5: You are ignoring your friends and family.

If you have just started a relationship, it will undoubtedly require a lot of work, adjustments and sacrifices. However, if that relationship has completely consumed your life, that's a sign of your relationship moving too fast. If you feel completely drained and empty, have a talk with your partner and strike a balance between spending time together and spending time apart from each other.

#6: You just got out of another relationship.

If you have recently come out of a toxic relationship and have tossed yourself into a new one, it could be a sign that you need to slow down. Your old issues and insecurities will soon follow your new relationships until you have completely moved on. So, take your time and get in a relationship whenever you feel ready, not just because you 'have' to.

#7: You are making unnecessary sacrifices.

It's true that every healthy relationship requires sacrifices and compromises. However, these adjustments come with time. If you are making these sacrifices at an early stage of your relationship, then that's your cue to step back and slow down. If you are giving up too much too soon, it will probably hurt you in the long run. So, take a stand and do what's necessary rather than making unreasonable sacrifices.

#8: You are losing your own identity.

Here comes the last, but the most important sign. If you feel like your world is entirely revolving around this relationship or you have put your friends and family on the back burner for your partner, then you need to slow down or else, you will probably regret it later. Therefore, it's important to keep YOU first at times and to not lose your own identity to that of your partner's or relationships.

It isn't always easy to slow down things when you are in love, but it's important. It's okay to move at your own pace. And, if your partner is not okay with it, then they are NOT worth it!