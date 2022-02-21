It's common to hear the term narcissist and envision a Ted Bundy-Esque psychotic killer who is completely devoid of a moral compass. The reality on the other hand isn't as black or white, but rather complex. Narcissism falls on a spectrum and it might be closer to you than you think.
Being the victim of a narcissist is a traumatising experience because they are usually very likeable people. People will rarely/never believe your description of that person till they have a bad experience with them.— Kintsukuroi🤍 (@TheLifeOfCoko) February 15, 2022
narcissists do not love you. they just hatttteeeeeeeeeee losing.— OMNDI (@OmondiPresents) February 14, 2022
#narcissists Don't do nice things because it's a nice thing to do. They do nice things because it makes them "Look" like a nice person. That's the difference. That's why people are so confused when we start speaking the truth. If they don't see it, it must not be true.— Words Finally Spoken (@FinallyWords) February 13, 2022
Narcissists stalk you because they're mentally unstable not because they love you.— Stopworkplacebullies (@Stopworkplacebu) February 18, 2022
Here are 5 tell-tale signs your partner might be a narcisst:
1) They seem perfect... a little too perfect.
As you enter the early stages of the relationship, you'll experience the highest of highs, an unmatched euphoria you've never encountered in any relationship before. Your partner will spoil you with the most extravagant gifts, shower you with over the top gestures and excessive flattery. They'll love-bomb you into thinking “how did I get so lucky?” Rest assured, this period is short-lived.
2) Once the honeymoon period is over, they transform into a different person.
a narcissist won’t admit they’re wrong, they just flip it on you & play victim— Geooo! 💯 (@geovannyalexiss) February 20, 2022
A narcissist is all smoke & mirrors. They’ll create elaborate back stories to propagate their manipulation. They feed off empaths who’ll dote on them through guilt, who eventually buy them nice gifts, experiences & lend them money. This playbook is rinse & repeat for narcissists— Narcissistic Support (@narcsupport101) February 19, 2022
Pretty true. Narcissists hate if you want or expect anything from them. They want only one sided relationship where they only receive but never give back. #npd #Narcissist #narcissisticabuse pic.twitter.com/DBBBtCA1Gu— DARK Light (@Dark_Future1) February 20, 2022
3) They constantly crave attention.
Narcissists have a constant need for attention, and if this need is not met, they throw a tantrum. They have a distorted sense of entitlement that puts their view above all else. This means every conversation, every decision, every opinion, every thought is just about them.
Kody is a narcissist who plays emotional mind games w/his wives!! #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/MnZjH2ukK3— Chisme Queen (@Brain4Wire) February 21, 2022
4. They lack empathy.
5. They have no real friends.
Narcissists have inflated egos which prohibits them from having lasting friendships because they lack the ability to form mutual connections. If their desire to be in control is not satisfied in a friendship, they immediately lose interest. Take a deeper look into your partner's personal connections - do they only have casual acquaintances they constantly trash talk?
If this sounds like your relationship, it's time to take a hard look.