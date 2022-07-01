Bending the knee on land is alright, but have you thought about proposing up in the air at 30,000 ft. above sea level? Now that would be something!

This man went viral on Instagram for his out-of-the-box mid-flight proposal, which essentially began with pulling a prank on his girlfriend.

He told her he'd meet her at the airport on arrival. But, he booked his flight from the departure airport itself and checked in early to form a team out of the cabin crew. They called her saying that narcotics were scanned in her bag. Aghast and shivering, she comes to the cabin crew for a check when she spots her boyfriend standing beside her with a bunch of flowers. *Adorable AF!*

Of course! People had to shower love on this adorable proposal video. And kudos to the well-thought strategy and seamless execution.

Ahh! Such proposals are really raising the bar. What could be next? A proposal on an air balloon?

Apparently, in-flight surprises are pretty common. They just don't happen for us. About a month ago, an Indigo pilot made a special in-flight announcement about flying a 'special passenger,' his wife. The adorable video went viral on Instagram.

Safe to say, Desis are incredible at pulling off those creative, grand gestures. In May, this woman proposed to her boyfriend during the IPL cricket match between RCB and CSK and went viral.

Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022

Good bye now! I am googling rings for an imaginary proposal. :)