Cricket stadium proposals are the best proposals. I might be speaking with a bias here but you have to look at the video of a woman who proposed to her boyfriend in the stands during a game between RCB and CSK.

First of all, good game choice. Secondly, good choice in general. 

It was the 11th over of CSK's innings when the woman went down on one knee and asked her partner to marry her. The sweet gesture sent the crowd into a frenzy as you can see in the video below. 

Both of them, in their red jerseys, seem to be RCB fans which will inevitably lead to some harmless jokes. But overall, the internet is ecstatic for them. 

There are a lot of people on the internet who are saying "No big deal, she planned it". Well, yes, she planned the proposal. Do you think she just walked into the stadium and acted on a whim?

Anyway, the proposal was followed by an RCB win over CSK, and an important one at that. So, a good start for the couple from here to marriage already. RCB won the match by 13 runs and increased their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.