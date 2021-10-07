Chennai Super Kings may have lost their IPL match against Punjab today but one of their players, Deepak Chahar, has a lot to celebrate.

The bowler went to the stands right after the game and surprised his partner by proposing to her.

Deepak Chahar proposing his girl friend. Nice moment in #IPL2021. pic.twitter.com/uQYTRmWmZ8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 7, 2021

Safe to say, it was also an exciting moment for the fans, who got to witness this on live TV.

As per reports, Deepak wanted to do this after a play-off match, but it was MS Dhoni who suggested he does it during the league stage itself.

On-field proposals never get old.