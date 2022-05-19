Physical touch is so important. There is nothing a good, warm hug cannot cure. When you're sitting on your couch overwhelmed with the idea of life, the embraced of a loved one offers a sense of stability and security that you're not alone in this world and that there's nothing that you cannot do. 

This tweet is striking a chord with twitteratis for all the right reasons. 

We all need to feel love, warmth, and affection. We're all struggling with life. And this tweet becomes a reminder for us to go back and hug our family and friends and let them know we're there.

And it's so sad to see so many guys relate with this.

Who doesn't like to feel loved?

Desire to feel love and affection is a basic human need. Everybody needs it regardless of their gender.

When was the last time you hugged someone? If it's been a while, why not do it now?