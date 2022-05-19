Physical touch is so important. There is nothing a good, warm hug cannot cure. When you're sitting on your couch overwhelmed with the idea of life, the embraced of a loved one offers a sense of stability and security that you're not alone in this world and that there's nothing that you cannot do.
This tweet is striking a chord with twitteratis for all the right reasons.
i held this man for an hour in bed close to my boobs and when i came back home he called me n straight up started crying telling me how after 8 years for the first time in his life he felt safe and wanted. i just hated the fact that in 8 fucking years nobody held him properly— bich imma cow (@ewdaystark) May 18, 2022
We all need to feel love, warmth, and affection. We're all struggling with life. And this tweet becomes a reminder for us to go back and hug our family and friends and let them know we're there.
you guys need to hug each other more often. im a v physically affectionate person and i need my dose of 8 hugs a day or I'll proly kms. i still do h8 men but isn't ur masculinity making u h8 yourself.— bich imma cow (@ewdaystark) May 18, 2022
And it's so sad to see so many guys relate with this.
Guys hide everything . We don't know how to express . And are very under complimented and are shown less care and affection on .— Anirudh B 🆎️ (@AnirudhBehera8) May 18, 2022
Now that i think of ,I don't Think i can recall ever being hugged since childhood !— Sumith Singala (@ChinglesSingala) May 18, 2022
The only time i hugged my dad was at grandmother's funeral 4 years back, That's the only time i recall !
Wish i was better at expressing myself..!!
Even we guys need to feel loved sometimes 🥺
He jus like me fr I am always running on a massive shortage of hugs— Royeetus (but forever yeetos) (@royeetus) May 18, 2022
so accurate, I love hugs but it’s been 4+ years since a full and affectionate one.. doesn’t even matter if it’s from a partner but just someone who cares for real— Soham Banker (@sohambanker) May 18, 2022
Who doesn't like to feel loved?
This is the ONLY thing I want. NOTHING ELSE.— Keyur (@KeyurSavalia2) May 18, 2022
Not just hugs but guys are so under complimented, everytime i compliment a guy he compliments me back because he doesn't know how to accept— Panini (@pennysharmaa) May 18, 2022
Desire to feel love and affection is a basic human need. Everybody needs it regardless of their gender.
Being loved & wanted is a huge thing, no matter the gender, everyone shall agree!!— Jay, Jayavasanthan J (@jayavasanthan) May 18, 2022
It's not about masculinity in it, it's the person you feel safe with. Home is not a place it's a person and I mean it when I say it, when I hug that specific person i feel safest than I ever have in my entire life. I don't even feel that safe at my home ngl— Nimish Girdhar (@GirdharNimish) May 18, 2022
My gf does this all the time and i have multiple breakdowns in her arms cuz i never feel that safe and wanted anywhere else— jinjukuttan (@pazhamporichaya) May 18, 2022
When was the last time you hugged someone? If it's been a while, why not do it now?