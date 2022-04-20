Love and relationships have always been complex because they come with a lot of feelings and no proper manual to comprehend them. But, they are also about finding what's best for oneself - which means exploring what we want. And, this Twitter thread about polyamory does just that.

Polyamory
Source: InStyle

Polyamory is a type of open or non-monogamous relationship that follows certain guidelines. Leesha Agarwal, a Twitter user shared her experience of exploring polyamory and how it was also about learning new things. She also shared the questions that people mostly ask her and this thread does give an insight into the subject.

Everyone is different and hence we cannot expect the same idea or thing to work for all of us. While monogamy is far more widely practiced, it's also a choice. If polyamorous relationships do not work for some people, doesn't mean that they won't work for anyone, and vice versa.

This is also why people had different opinions on the thread:

Leesha also talked about concerns like being insecure or how it's different from 'sleeping around' - while also responding to Tweets on the thread. 

At the end of the day, relationships are all about the people involved in them. Which also means that we give everyone enough space to find what they're looking for, without judgement. Because, things can be grey and do not always need a tag of right or wrong.