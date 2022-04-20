Love and relationships have always been complex because they come with a lot of feelings and no proper manual to comprehend them. But, they are also about finding what's best for oneself - which means exploring what we want. And, this Twitter thread about polyamory does just that.

Polyamory is a type of open or non-monogamous relationship that follows certain guidelines. Leesha Agarwal, a Twitter user shared her experience of exploring polyamory and how it was also about learning new things. She also shared the questions that people mostly ask her and this thread does give an insight into the subject.

I have been exploring polyamory for over a year now and it's been an incredible experience: so much unlearning and relearning. Three things I get asked the most: — Leesha Agarwal (@Theleeshesh) April 18, 2022

Everyone is different and hence we cannot expect the same idea or thing to work for all of us. While monogamy is far more widely practiced, it's also a choice. If polyamorous relationships do not work for some people, doesn't mean that they won't work for anyone, and vice versa.

This is also why people had different opinions on the thread:

wonderful thread! i was personally surprised to learn so much about it in the series “you me her”. would 11/10 recommend it to anyone who is curious to learn more. — dravisha.eth (@dravishadotcom) April 18, 2022

I had been poly for 8+ years, it can get complicated with wifey or me occasionally getting jealous. The others were also not comfortable with the openness and preferred we two don't tell the others

Result was extremely bad arguments

Just be careful — @dark (@thinkin58414374) April 19, 2022

I have been studying polyamorous people. Was involved in a fling w/ one too. What I've noticed is bar all the insecurity, there is a dilemma on the amount of attention each partner receives. [1/n] — Aditya Sethia (@applebroomstick) April 19, 2022

Hmmm. Interesting concept, certainly.



I like the fact that it's more honest than the cheating around that passes for relationships these days! — punam mohandas (@PunamMohandas) April 19, 2022

Seeing love as a limited resource is one of the biggest mistakes people make while advocating for monogamy. no poly person is forcing people to date more people but somehow monogamous people find it okay to slander poly folks. it takes an immense amount of faith to be poly — rens (@akuner07) April 19, 2022

Leesha also talked about concerns like being insecure or how it's different from 'sleeping around' - while also responding to Tweets on the thread.

Why isn't one partner enough? I look at relationships just like friendships, we all have different friends for different needs and we don't burden one friend with all our expectations and problems. — Leesha Agarwal (@Theleeshesh) April 18, 2022

A relationship has sex and emotions so..two questions on both:

What about STD? If everyone is poly there's a lot of sexual partners.



And is everyone polyamorous in your relationship..or is there that one sucker who didn't get the brief and is destined for massive emo trauma? — De'chen (@OBZ_dechen) April 18, 2022

At the end of the day, relationships are all about the people involved in them. Which also means that we give everyone enough space to find what they're looking for, without judgement. Because, things can be grey and do not always need a tag of right or wrong.