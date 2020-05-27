What do you do when your 28 week pregnant wife is in the hospital and you can't actually go meet her due to coronavirus restrictions?

Whatever answer you just thought of, is wrong! The only right thing is being done by Robert Conlin who can be found sitting four floors down on a sidewalk at a table decorated with flowers and candles so that once a week his wife Shona Moeller, looks outside the window of her hospital room, she sees him for a virtual date!

According to 9gag, Bob started bringing these date nights to his wife at the hospital as a way to help things feel normal during these very troubled times.

Speaking to ABC News about this, Bob said:

We ask each other on dates all the time still and the first time I came [to the hospital] as a date night, I asked her the same thing, 'Do you want to go on a dinner date with me?' She thought we were just going to do it over FaceTime so when I showed up, she was really surprised.

He added:

Shona and I have been married almost three years and date night is something we always did anyway. And it seemed like this would be a way to keep the tradition going and still connect and be with each other. I wanted her to feel special and loved. She's in there by herself and she can't even leave her room. She's going to be there, we're hoping for just three months. We're halfway there.

Shona also admits to 'losing her breath' the first time she looked down and saw him with the whole set up.

In this time where I’m by myself, every gesture feels so monumental and lovely and sweet. It felt like he had traveled the world to come see me because it meant so much.

Even though Shona's official due date was supposed to be the 19th of August, her water broke prematurely at about 20 weeks and now she could go into labour at any minute.