It's time to spend Valentine's day pampering the person who matters the most - you. So here are a list of gifts you should be giving yourself for a day of relaxation and self-care.
1. A lavender candle to help you relax and breathe easy after a long day of adulting.
Price: ₹1,390
2. Bath salt with rose petals to put you at ease. Because you deserve some pampering.
Price: ₹293
3. An eye mask that relaxes you and helps you breathe easy. Stuffed with aromatic healing herbs like Lavender and Chamomile, it is a sound purchase.
Price: ₹1,490
4. A hand cream that smells like old books and tea - the only true love in this world.
Price: ₹300
5. A pair of bamboo toothbrushes to get you started on saving the earth. Doing good is bound to make you feel better!
Price: ₹345
6. San-Cha's stress relief tea blend to sip on in bed while binging your favourite show.
Price: ₹350
7. A red wine sheet mask to pair perfectly with your bottle of wine on Valentine's day.
Price: ₹100
8. This tiny adorable alpaca blanket to keep you warm and fuzzy.
Price: ₹250
9. An adorable onesie because who are you kidding, you aren't stepping out today.
Price: ₹1,850
10. This cat cutlery set that makes breakfast in bed so much cuter!
Price: ₹1,850
11. A workbook that helps you calm down and relax, no matter how stressful your day has been.
Price: ₹382
12. A healthy snack box to help you indulge and not increase your stress levels. Because eating healthy means feeling healthy.
Price: ₹699
13. A mini vibrator that is portable and gets you going - what better way to destress?
Price: ₹4,899
14. A pretty babydoll to feel sexy in, because you don't need anyone else to do that for you.
Price: ₹2,995
Are you prepped for a self-care filled Valentine's day?