It's time to spend Valentine's day pampering the person who matters the most - you. So here are a list of gifts you should be giving yourself for a day of relaxation and self-care. 

via GIPHY

1. A lavender candle to help you relax and breathe easy after a long day of adulting.

Price: ₹1,390

Buy it here

Source: Amazon

2. Bath salt with rose petals to put you at ease. Because you deserve some pampering.

Price: ₹293
Buy it here

Source: Nykaa

3. An eye mask that relaxes you and helps you breathe easy. Stuffed with aromatic healing herbs like Lavender and Chamomile, it is a sound purchase. 

Price: ₹1,490  
Buy it here

Source: Amazon

4. A hand cream that smells like old books and tea - the only true love in this world. 

Price: ₹300  
Buy it here

Source: Amazon

5. A pair of bamboo toothbrushes to get you started on saving the earth. Doing good is bound to make you feel better!

Price: ₹345
Buy it here

Source: Instagram

6. San-Cha's stress relief tea blend to sip on in bed while binging your favourite show.

Price: ₹350 
Buy it here

Source: Amazon

7. A red wine sheet mask to pair perfectly with your bottle of wine on Valentine's day.

Price: ₹100
Buy it here

Source: Amazon

8. This tiny adorable alpaca blanket to keep you warm and fuzzy. 

Price: ₹250
Buy it here

Source: Amazon

9. An adorable onesie because who are you kidding, you aren't stepping out today.

Price: ₹1,850
Buy it here

Source: Mango People

10. This cat cutlery set that makes breakfast in bed so much cuter!

Price: ₹1,850
Buy it here

Source: Wishing Chair

11. A workbook that helps you calm down and relax, no matter how stressful your day has been.

Price: ₹382 
Buy it here

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

12. A healthy snack box to help you indulge and not increase your stress levels. Because eating healthy means feeling healthy. 

Price: ₹699
Buy it here

Source: snackible

13. A mini vibrator that is portable and gets you going - what better way to destress?

Price: ₹4,899 

Buy it here

Source: imbesharam

14. A pretty babydoll to feel sexy in, because you don't need anyone else to do that for you. 

Price: ₹2,995

Buy it here

Source: amantelingerie

Are you prepped for a self-care filled Valentine's day?