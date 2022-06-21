We know you have swiped through Tinder, Bumble, Hinge etc. Don't lie. From downloading only "out of curiosity", swiped through a friend's phone for fun or used seriously to find someone.
These apps today are looks-based. Your curated profile with a choice of pictures and a few words are all that's going to define whether or not someone will talk to you. However, some people are...strange.
Here are some weird things people received on dating apps-
1. What city are you from? The audacity.
2. r/im13andthisisdeep vibes
3. The only priority on dating apps
4. Low effort but at least there is improvement...somewhat
5. Truly mislead
This sounds like...
6. Respect is #1 for relationships
7. I am a car guy, my favourite is McQueen
8. That is just rude
9. *block*
10. C for Catfish
11. The quest to find love is paved with strange people
12. The cost of love
13. *Report and block*
14. Thank you for the unsolicited feedback
15. Tinder needs better age policies
16. That escalated fasr
17. Sweet Home Alabama
18. This is unfortunately very normal for queer women
19. Because people do not have lives outside dating apps, right?
20. Classism is not attractive
No online dating for us, thank you!