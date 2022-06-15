Dating isn't always comfortable, and fun. We hardly know what we're signing up for, and there are times where we end up in places or situations that we don't really love. Other times, we create those ourselves, because well, it can get awkward.

It's difficult being a pleasant person, who's likeable. So at times, there's also a lot of pretentiousness that goes into meeting new people. But, let's just face it, first dates are mostly about a lot of giggling and spending time the menu. It does get tiring, and it's almost a huge deal if things go well. People even end up asking weird questions, which can also be red flags.

To make things less weirder, Redditors talk about all the questions that shouldn't be asked on the first date. And well, if someone asks these, maybe don't plan a second date - just saying.

1. "Do you love me? Are you playing your love games with me?" Lord21K

2. "Do you normally eat this much?" Work13494

3. "This actually happened 45 minutes into a first date. He asked me if I had enough body fat to maintain a pregnancy. Don't ask that ever." seriouslyfancy

4. "Does anyone else know you're here?" figgy_puddin

5. "How much money do you make yearly, before taxes?" charizardsnipples

6. "What's your name again?" Mana_Seed

7. "How long do you think people should date before they get married?" BUCK____FUTTER

8. "Have you ever cheated on someone?" macklesmoreo

9. "Why did you break up with your ex?" billy_the_adolescent

10. "How much do you weigh?" BringinTheHype

11. "Am I getting lucky tonight?" Gopackgo6

12. "So, what's wrong with you?" drewba

13. "Are you buying?" FattyMelts

14. "How many kids do you want?" CANINE_ANAL_GLAND

15. "What are the qualities you are looking for in your future husband?" A-BOFA-ForYa

We suggest, turn around and run away.