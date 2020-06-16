It may sound cliched, it may sound 'filmy' but time and again, life keeps proving, some love stories are meant to be. Like it was with Heidi Parker and Ed Savitt.

Heidi and Ed, who got married in 2016, first met when they were studying at Newcastle University - or so they thought. As they discovered much later, the two were always meant to find their way to each other.

Ed and Heidi became friends via Facebook when Ed reached out to Heidi to enquire about the student house she'd lived in the previous year.

That interaction continued to grow, until one day Heidi spotted Ed on a night out. The accidental 'meet-cute' led to a first date, which was the start of their forever.

In 2015, after Ed had already proposed to Heidi, the two were planning to get married. At a dinner with their mothers, Heidi's mother remembered that when Heidi was six, they'd gone on a family trip where Heidi had become friends with a boy named Ed.

Later, Heidi's mother discovered a photo from the trip. It wasn't until Heidi saw the photo and confirmed, that the families and the couple realized that boy in the photo was the same man Heidi was marrying.

She sent me a picture in the post of him and it was my Ed. I was astonished when I saw the picture. I just yelled, ‘Mum – you know who that is!’ I was so shocked I actually had to lie down. Ed was amazed too… we couldn’t believe it.

That was when Ed also asked his parents for older photos, and the couple discovered that it wasn't college, but a family beach trip where the two first became friends. The duo recreated the photo from their childhood, because in their case, it truly is a love story for the ages.

Clearly, somethings are just meant to be.