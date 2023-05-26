Most desi people can relate to frequently coming across tweets about Bengaluru’s traffic or terrible rent related issues. And though, many Bengaluru folks have kinda accepted the city, as it is. You have to admit, some of the issues sound downright absurd!

Which is why we’ve compiled a list of tweets that point to terrible infrastructure problems Bengalureans are dealing with, on a day-to-day basis. Here, take a look:

1. Ridiculously expensive cab services.

How in the world can a cab ride cost four grand? Cab services are usually quite expensive in metropolitan cities, but Bengaluru’s cab fairs are on a whole other level.

Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City



Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket 😭 pic.twitter.com/FUw9jygeMh — Badass Dad 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) May 23, 2023

2. The traffic making 2 Km feel like 10 Km.

The city’s traffic is usually the topic of most Bengaluru jokes, but why does it seem like the lines between humour and resentment seem to be fading here?

As if we needed a report on this one! Every single day, and night too. #bangaloretraffic #Bangalore https://t.co/ozoGfkMF1m — Kaveri Ponnapa (@KaveriPonnapa) January 29, 2020

3. House hunting being an extreme sport for most Bengalureans.

From asking for LinkedIn profiles to asking for school marksheets, the city’s landlords have really taken their selection process up a notch!

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

4. House rent going off the charts.

Apparently, the rent has increased to an incredibly unreasonable amount in the last 2 years. It’s as if there’s a rapid inflation taking place in Bengaluru, and only Bengaluru.

The @peakbengaluru landlord has responded 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PP6bspus5i — Grapevine – Corporate Chat India (@anonCorpChatInd) May 20, 2023

5. The waterlogging that has become a life-threatening issue.

Recently, two people lost their lives after drowning in waterlogged road and underpass, after the city experienced heavy rain. It’s actually become life-threatening to step out in the city during such days.

The citizens of Bengaluru deserve decent infrastructure, this photograph should break all our hearts. This young woman deserved better and we failed her pic.twitter.com/z07bwH198n — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) May 22, 2023

6. Being able to find a cab, in the first place!

Traffic, high cab fairs, waterlogging sab apni jagah, pehle cab mile toh sahi!

This city surpasses a new impossible every single day and it gives me immense frustration to say that today it has taken me 50 minutes to get an Uber *from* the KIA. @peakbengaluru 🙂🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/ebHgRtjwKe — That'sWhatSheSaid (@madamkoths) May 21, 2023

It’s like a whole other world, and things are so haywire that people deal with it by tweeting #peakbengaluru.