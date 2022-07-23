In today's age, Bengaluru has been completely engulfed by technology. It makes sense why the city fancies a truckload of young Indians. This high-tech metropolis has connected every individual, right from an auto-rickshaw driver to a delivery guy, through a common web of technology.
Randomly discovering oddly cool things in Bengaluru is nothing new, but for those of us who don't live there, it will definitely make you go cray-cray. So, here are some everyday instances that made us shake our heads and say 'only in Bengaluru'.
1. Top-recruiting MBA companies also party together. Don't be amazed if you find your college's placement cell drunk dancing here.
Peak Bengaluru? pic.twitter.com/X79vpjzCuW— Transponster (@wrathvi) July 19, 2022
2. Someone spotted a guy in Bangalore selling kulhad chai who has a slate placed on his stall which clearly states 'Crypto accepted here'.
Just Bangalore things... @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/u6LmSlgrC0— Anurag Basant (@Anurag9292) April 19, 2022
3. Once a Swiggy delivery executive delivered a customer’s order using Dunzo because he was lazy to deliver it himself.
4. When a Twitter user, stuck in heavy traffic, asked his auto driver to drop him straight to the office and not to stop for CNG, auto driver asked him: 'Log in kab ka hai?'
Today’s @peakbengaluru update 🤌🏼#bangaloretraffic #bangalore #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/ogk0wdjVsI— Klub (@klubworks) June 8, 2022
5. A signboard in a park instructed people to not walk in the anti-clockwise direction. Well, we'd like to assume that nothing in Bengaluru happens without a reason.
6. Another party where only royalties are allowed. Elite much?
Nothing says @peakbengaluru better than this pic.twitter.com/JSaMqv7OMG— Abhishek (@booleanbalaji) May 5, 2022
7. Technology helped an auto driver and the owner of a missing phone to coordinate via live location. Later on, gratitude was also expressed digitally.
Wife left her iPhone in the auto. Tech helped the driver and I to coordinate by sharing live location. Phone was handed back. A token of gratitude was shared via digital payment. Not quite a @peakbengaluru moment, but surely a dude acting like a bro. Moula bhai, I salute you! pic.twitter.com/vXeT3Nn9ji— Yuvraj Gurung (@thatgurungbloke) July 8, 2022
Next time you spot a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment, add them in the comments below.