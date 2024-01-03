It was seconds away from New Year’s in Paris. A sea of crowd gathered near the Arc de Triomphe to witness the magical light and fireworks show. It was the perfect moment to live, to immerse, to celebrate…and well, to capture, and the latter is exactly what happened.

This is not to criticise the Parisian crowd cos, on any given day, many among us would have followed their footsteps. You know, pull out our cellphones and click the perfect photo and video until our galleries are flooding timestamps of 100 copies of the same scene, and the moment has passed.

It’s been some time since we realised that ‘Black Mirror‘ may be set in a not-so-distant dystopian world, but it’s a part of our everyday reality. After all, we’re glued to our black mirrors every day, only their screens are lit up.

The New Year Celebration video near the famous monument has recently courted controversy on X. Take a look.

We've forgotten how to live in the moment.pic.twitter.com/kwfT6ZKb3L — Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) January 1, 2024

But the intent is right, no? Like all we want is to carry a beautiful moment with us forever. And that’s not too bad of an idea since cellphone cameras have been a boon in that regard. Now, going out of the way, capturing multiple shots of the same scene, and as a result, missing out on experiencing the complete moment is a different story altogether.

this is literally a black mirror episode https://t.co/VbFO0P5xMI — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 3, 2024

This is what it’s unfortunately come to these days at public events. I remember going to concerts prior to cell phones and it was an amazing experience of interaction and being present among thousands of people. Now it’s looking at phones and no interaction. https://t.co/C1eUNzb43I — Jeremy S (@JeremyS624) January 3, 2024

sign of the sad times we live in.we record and don’t see.we forget that the eye can see much more than the camera. https://t.co/Qfogj9j9AL — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjayjavin) January 2, 2024

Weird how that one girl is kissing her partner but he is busy recording the video 😭 https://t.co/BaATqDcucb — Chetna (@chetna1714) January 3, 2024

This is so scary. No one celebrating, no one singing, no one hugging or kissing, no one enjoying the moment. What has happened to humans?! https://t.co/f2vFMSf0Qn — Lemon 💚 (@LemonKats) January 1, 2024

This makes me feel sick for the future generations https://t.co/zUrc8el88C — Karson Mabou (@KarsonMabou) January 3, 2024

My daughter's theory is that at some point in the future, humans will only be able to see what's in front of them by pointing their phones at it and looking at the screen. https://t.co/XXG0cpRBoj — Tom Naughton (@TomDNaughton) January 2, 2024

Sums up the modern age more important to publicise the moment to others then enjoy it in real world https://t.co/gGSII5IeHm — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) January 2, 2024

The funnest part is that 90% of these people will not even rewatch what they are filming. https://t.co/Dzvj5dAkyd — E (@Ela_M_i) January 2, 2024

Biological organisms sharing life with digital overlords. Who is walking who? https://t.co/6Zb3XDkivz — Mister Ed (@XEddieHill) January 1, 2024

Guess the video shouldn’t really be a controversy but a commentary on our lived realities.