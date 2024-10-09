It was post-dinner time, I was sitting with my family, all of us on our phones with the news channel in the background. I think none of us had refreshed our social media feeds as the news of the demise of Ratan Tata came to us from the anchor on Aaj Tak, and the first words to come out of my uncle and aunt’s mouths were, “We missed giving him the Bharat Ratna while he was alive”.
Very few people alive today in our motherland command a stature of respect as huge as Mr. Ratan Naval Tata. One doesn’t need to know all the financial miracles he performed or all the game-changing projects he helmed while leading the Tata Group to know what a great visionary he was. The little stories surrounding some of his momentous decisions, like how he acquired Jaguar Land Rover in 2008 in response to the humiliation he faced, or the decision to launch Tata Nano to be a car for every Indian- make him a favourite among all the generations. Under his leadership, Tata Group reached the New York Stock Exchange, acquired Tetley and he was a pioneer in making TCS what it is today.
Mr Ratan Tata carried with him what his ancestors have always pledged to do, to improve the quality of life for Indians. Over 65 percent of his shares in Tata Sons go to charitable causes. His contributions have funded education, healthcare, and social development projects across the country. His life was dedicated to the masses, which is the reason he was one of the most revered leaders in the world.
Goodbye, sir.