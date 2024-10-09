It was post-dinner time, I was sitting with my family, all of us on our phones with the news channel in the background. I think none of us had refreshed our social media feeds as the news of the demise of Ratan Tata came to us from the anchor on Aaj Tak, and the first words to come out of my uncle and aunt’s mouths were, “We missed giving him the Bharat Ratna while he was alive”.

Very few people alive today in our motherland command a stature of respect as huge as Mr. Ratan Naval Tata. One doesn’t need to know all the financial miracles he performed or all the game-changing projects he helmed while leading the Tata Group to know what a great visionary he was. The little stories surrounding some of his momentous decisions, like how he acquired Jaguar Land Rover in 2008 in response to the humiliation he faced, or the decision to launch Tata Nano to be a car for every Indian- make him a favourite among all the generations. Under his leadership, Tata Group reached the New York Stock Exchange, acquired Tetley and he was a pioneer in making TCS what it is today.

Mr Ratan Tata carried with him what his ancestors have always pledged to do, to improve the quality of life for Indians. Over 65 percent of his shares in Tata Sons go to charitable causes. His contributions have funded education, healthcare, and social development projects across the country. His life was dedicated to the masses, which is the reason he was one of the most revered leaders in the world.

The Titan and true icon, #RatanTata garu passing on . It's truly saddening.



Your impact on me and the rest of the world will never be forgotten.

History will remember you.

Your words of wisdom have inspired and touched me deeply, Thank you for inspiring us with your humility… pic.twitter.com/0V8wImPeCE — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 9, 2024

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata Ji. His vision, humility, and compassion transformed industries and lives alike. His legacy will continue to inspire generations.



As he once said, “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk… pic.twitter.com/3VH2iiQfpA — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) October 9, 2024

Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy.



My condolences to his family and the Tata community. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.



India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.



Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.… pic.twitter.com/ujJC2ehTTs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader – he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mANuvwX8wV — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 9, 2024

असा माणूस पुन्हा होणे नाही. Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ldThYxUwJz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 9, 2024

The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/foYsathgmt — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 9, 2024

🕊️ A man who made people look at India on the world map even closer.



💔 Your legacy lives on. Rest in peace, Ratan Tata. #RatanTata #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/K7FpDs0MEr — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 9, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

#RatanTata: A visionary leader and True Icon has passed away at 86. His visionary leadership shaped India’s corporate world. A major loss for the nation. End of an era!! REST IN PEACE SIR. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/cCsU2fUXVo — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) October 9, 2024

💎 You were the REAL GEM of India, sir



You'll never find Person Like #RatanTata Sir ♥️



• Donated more than 50% of wealth.

• He thought about middle class families (affordable cars)

• He loved animals a lot.

• He Inspired Many Peoples.



My Personal Favourite 🥺💔



"None can… pic.twitter.com/8dkIoLzU99 — Gautamgg.eth/sol 🇮🇳❤️ (@Gautamguptagg) October 9, 2024

"Success is not measured merely through prosperity but also by the difference you make for the society"



He could've been the richest man of India but his generosity one of the biggest philanthropist of the world.



Salute the greatest #RatanTata 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Qqvwgh3h1d — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) October 9, 2024

India’s most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity !! Never a show off but always the star ⭐️ The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration🙏 pic.twitter.com/yqbNTGWrT9 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 9, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

They say you have gone ..

It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/FTC4wzkFoV — Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 9, 2024

An icon of India went back to the cosmos. #RatanTata will be remembered as the man who gave India the strength to imagine and deliver unparalleled products.



From imagining people's car in Nano, to acquiring global giants and his response to the Mumbai Terror attack on Taj… pic.twitter.com/jsPN9ccNYw — Srijan Pal Singh (@srijanpalsingh) October 9, 2024

Bharat lost a gem today! Rest in Peace #RatanTata ji, the nation will always remember your contribution and your stories will continue to inspire millions. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C8a7Kmio6x — Prerna Bhardwaj (@prernabhardwaj_) October 9, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

A man with zero haters is no more💔#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/A8PEyq0vaO — Sarthak Bhagat (@sarthakbhagat45) October 9, 2024

Goodbye, sir.