Each time a discussion on the caste system pops up, the panicky upper-caste elites rant about affirmative action and how they’re the real victims of casteism by reservation. Dipped in ignorance, their privileged heads think that caste-based discrimination does not exist anymore.
Proving these deluded species wrong yet again, here’s a thread on how subtly casteism still (very much) exudes itself in everyday realities. A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @Shalakaa12, posed a question for people who have faced the brunt of such callous discrimination.
And the replies are full of thought-provoking real life experiences.
You see this?
WTF.
How does it matter which caste one belongs to? Why is it even a question? How does it matter? What difference does it make? The idea of purity and impurity is simply nauseous and meant to legitimise a hierarchy that does not exist.
