Now, we don’t judge, and a person’s body count really doesn’t matter. But, this ranking list posted by the World of Statistics about the average number of sexual partners people from different countries have has piqued our interest. According to the list, India is last, and its average is 3 people per person. So, of course, desis are bound to notice this.

india n china at bottom of the table ..

yet most populated 😁 https://t.co/afw4uyWCqF — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) August 3, 2023

TBH though, who is going to tell them that most desi parents heavily discourage their kids from dating or even having casual relationships while growing up? We’re the kids who were told to focus on studies and then all of a sudden at 25, told to get ready for marriage.

And now that I think about it, that’s probably why we grow up feeling a sense of shame around sexuality, or something as normal as having a sex life!

