When you think of a brand hitting its 100th birthday, you’d expect there to be a grand party. Maybe a big campaign, or a flash sale. But Bhima Jewellery didn’t just throw a party — they rewrote history! Celebrating a legacy of purity and trust since 1925, the jewelry brand pulled off a jaw-dropping feat by recording a single-day turnover of a whopping ₹200 Crore! And with this, the brand also bagged a Guinness World Record! Yup, 200 crores! Dope, right?

And no. They did not make this happen by splurging big on marketing gimmicks or flashy campaigns inviting people to buy from their stores. This was a result of pure customer love. In merely 24 hours, Bhima Jewellery sold over 250 kilograms of gold and 400 carats of diamonds across three showrooms in Trivandrum, with their flagship showroom on MG Road alone seeing a purchase of 160 kilograms of gold and 320 carats of diamonds.

So, what’s the secret behind this glittering success that Bhima Jewellery is riding on? It’s a recipe of unrivaled customer service, a wide variety of heart-winning traditional designs, and an unshakable commitment to purity, that has been perfected over the decades. In an age of fluctuating gold prices and uncertainty, customers have unwavering faith that their investments are safe with Bhima Jewellery. For this very reason, this centenary record isn’t just a sales milestone – it’s proof of the faith customers have in the brand’s values.

Dr. B. Govindan, Chairman, Bhima Jewellery

It’s rare to find a brand with such a strong connection to its customers, which is why we are thrilled to see Bhima Jewellery gearing up to spread its sparkle and heritage far beyond South India and take their legacy of purity global. Dr. B. Govindan, the chairman and visionary behind the brand, highlighted the importance of adapting to changing times. He said,

“While we cherish our heritage, we are also preparing for an exciting future. We are planning significant expansions across India and Other countries, Worldwide – aiming to take our legacy of purity to a global audience”

Expressing his delight on this occasion, Mr. Suhas MS, the managing director too shared a few words,

Mr. Suhas MS & Ms. Gayatri Suhas

“This is a moment of immense pride and gratitude for us. Our journey over the past 100 years has been built on purity and trust — values that our customers deeply resonate with.”

As Bhima Jewellery steps into its second century with its sights set on expansion, it’s not just about gold and diamonds—it’s about shining even brighter on the global stage. Here’s to celebrating another 100 years of excellence!

