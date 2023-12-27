One of the markers of knowing if you’re living in a developed society is having access to solid healthcare. But this heartbreaking tweet by @pallavserene is proof of the fragile healthcare system we’re surrounded by. Pallav posted about his father being in critical condition and them having to wait for his heart surgery longer than necessary (and in fact for an unreasonable amount of time).

My father will die, soon or very soon.



Yes, I know what I am saying.



I am writing this while standing in a queue at AIIMS Delhi



Please read🙏. — Pallav Singh (@pallavserene) December 4, 2023

In his thread, he opened up about having to go on a roundabout while trying to get a correct diagnosis for his father’s heart surgery and then, upon finally getting it, having to wait for months for the procedure.

Papa had a heart attack on September 15th this year. Taken to the nearest centre, Gorakhpur, from my hometown, Deoria, in UP.



Was diagnosed with blockage in 3 arteries and heart functioning only 20%. Referred to higher centre for further management. — Pallav Singh (@pallavserene) December 4, 2023

13 months is more than a year. There is least chance for him to survive this long in this condition, not to forget we have no major source of income other than my job. — Pallav Singh (@pallavserene) December 4, 2023

Though Pallav’s tweet managed to garner the attention of so many people that AIIMS ended up contacting him to expedite the process, this thread is a stark reminder of how poorly our healthcare system functions.

Let’s not ignore the fact that government hospitals are very difficult to get treatments at because of the waiting lists and the length of time it takes to even get the correct appointments. For those with lesser privilege, government hospitals are the only options for treatment, and in this scenario, people’s lives are at risk.

Emotionally fragile and physically unfit, yet deeply touched by the support. AIIMS staff has reached out. Still long road to go.



Grateful for every message and call.



I'm not ready for media, but I promise to share my journey with all when the time is right.



Gratitude. 🙏 https://t.co/lqRFrEDY36 — Pallav Singh (@pallavserene) December 5, 2023

But thankfully, the internet came forward to lend a helping hand.

If he comes to Mumbai then i will take care of treatment but if he don't want to travel because of medical condition then i request @pallavserene to visit any private hospital and take quotation , we will raise fund via crowdfunding . https://t.co/yRWmkLlh6n — Dr Prashant Mishra (@drprashantmish6) December 4, 2023

Extremely triggering for me to read about someone’s father dying . Extremely difficult to read this thread . I don’t know @pallavserene but I read this and I request doctors on my timeline to please help him 🙏🏾 https://t.co/1Jk2Bm1UzS — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 4, 2023

There is no value for human life in India unless you are a VIP. https://t.co/7JtJS6GCWa — Kapil (@kapsology) December 4, 2023

Soul-shattering thread about access to tier 1 healthcare in India.



When people say that money doesn't buy happiness, healthcare is what they're missing.



If Pallav was rich or influential, he might have been able to better care for his father instead of waiting indefinitely. https://t.co/aYzjbGEFZj — Deedy (@debarghya_das) December 5, 2023

I literally cried while reading this thread. This is the harsh reality of Indian helth sector. Whole system is very opaque and intricate.



Like Pallav singh,many ordinary citizen lost their loved ones due to lack of money.



Hope for speedy recovery. 🥀



Vote for BJP.😭 https://t.co/VlKTNuO6b2 — Neelesh Yadav (@NeeleshYadav12) December 5, 2023

This thread broke my heart.

Managing illness of parents, sky high costs of treatment, standing in lines, mental and emotional distress. It's gut wrenching 😢 I know this helplessness too well.

I pray for his family and anyone else who's going through this battle….🙏 https://t.co/KeF1Qu6a2C — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) December 5, 2023

Many Indian families are just one hospital bill away from poverty. This thread describes the horror of it all…. https://t.co/svFv2TYF7Y — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) December 4, 2023

This will never happen in Tamilnadu. Approach any Govt Medical College Hospital,TN. My Cousin was saved in lightning quick time at Govt Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, when he suffered a massive heart attack. All tests were completed in record quick time, & he underwent angioplasty.… https://t.co/1puBtDyCPL — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh (@Jasonphilip8) December 4, 2023

Being a middle class citizen and fighting for his father life , from hospital to hospital

As a country India is failed to provide basic healthcare to middle class people ,

Stay strong bro https://t.co/uX5y2dUnWH — Rohan (@Rohan45_18) December 4, 2023

As @oceanblue11oct here has pointed out, Pallav had the know-how to post on social media and by the grace of god, get attention and support for his father. But many people don’t even have the privilege to have awareness and ask for this kind of support – it’s heartbreaking.

This is heart breaking 💔there are thousands like him who feel trapped and helpless while seeking treatment at such hospitals. This person at least could reach out via X, what about the numerous families who are illiterate and poor. They have no means of even expressing + https://t.co/9hU95RurSx — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) December 4, 2023

Here’s us praying for his father’s speedy recovery.