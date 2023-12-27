One of the markers of knowing if you’re living in a developed society is having access to solid healthcare. But this heartbreaking tweet by @pallavserene is proof of the fragile healthcare system we’re surrounded by. Pallav posted about his father being in critical condition and them having to wait for his heart surgery longer than necessary (and in fact for an unreasonable amount of time).
In his thread, he opened up about having to go on a roundabout while trying to get a correct diagnosis for his father’s heart surgery and then, upon finally getting it, having to wait for months for the procedure.
Though Pallav’s tweet managed to garner the attention of so many people that AIIMS ended up contacting him to expedite the process, this thread is a stark reminder of how poorly our healthcare system functions.
Let’s not ignore the fact that government hospitals are very difficult to get treatments at because of the waiting lists and the length of time it takes to even get the correct appointments. For those with lesser privilege, government hospitals are the only options for treatment, and in this scenario, people’s lives are at risk.
But thankfully, the internet came forward to lend a helping hand.
As @oceanblue11oct here has pointed out, Pallav had the know-how to post on social media and by the grace of god, get attention and support for his father. But many people don’t even have the privilege to have awareness and ask for this kind of support – it’s heartbreaking.
Here’s us praying for his father’s speedy recovery.