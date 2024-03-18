Recently, as the government announced the implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014, another video surfaced online. A video of CJI DY Chandrachud’s son Abhinav Chandrachud talking about how CAA is unconstitutional.

According to a video shared by Brut, Chandrachud has pointed out the loopholes in the act. In one instance, he said ‘The residence requirement in India has been reduced by the Citizenship Amendment Act. So anyone else who wants to apply to be a citizen by naturalisation has to reside in India for 11 years. But for somebody who falls under the Citizenship Amendment Act, the residency requirement is only five years.’ By saying this, he has questioned the logical basis of the act and of course this has had reactions from people online.

The flaws in #CAA; Why Citizenship Ammendment Act is unconstitutional in the words of Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of CJI D. Y. Chandrachud



Please listen & help people be aware!!#CitizenshipAmendmentAct #CAA #AbhinavChandrachud pic.twitter.com/A0pKfWP7AM — 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐝 (@sidd_sharma01) March 13, 2024

Mr. Abhinav has also asked why the act exlcludes athiests, agnostic people or Jews? Some people have argued that Jewish people have their own country, to which the advocate has replied by saying that Christians and Buddhists do too (technically). Implying that the omissions and specifications of the Act are clearly aiming to convey something in specific.

If you're still unclear about why CAA is unconstitutional, watch this 👇



Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud delivers a history lesson on the darker portions of our constitution, and lays out compelling reasons why the CAA is unconstitutional…pic.twitter.com/HPjFXPhJHy — FAISAL (@_faisal_ahad) March 13, 2024

Not everything Abhinav Chandrachud says can be considered compelling arguments on the constitutional validity of CAA but the historical bits that he talked about constitutional debates on citizenship law shows the gravity of the event at the time of large flux of migration during… https://t.co/bLm1iQ7Mfl — Rohin Makkar (@rohino) March 13, 2024

