Rich, privileged desis have a trajectory of being hostile towards the working class. From separating utensils for house helps to reluctance to give tips to waiters, our fragile egos can’t sustain without bigotry.

And bigoted desis carry their sentiments everywhere. We stumbled across a compelling Twitter thread shared by Gaurav Sabnis, Associate Professor of Marketing at Stevens Institute Of Technology. He shared his problematic encounter with a desi neighbour about the amount of tip to be given to the building porter.

ADVERTISEMENT Him: How much?



Me: There's no set amount. Whatever you feel like.



Him: How much do you give?



Me: $200



Him: Wow! That's a lot, man!



Me: Not really. Less than 10% of a month's rent.



Him: Yeah but there are 100 apts. That'd be $20K! That's too much, man.



Me: 🤷🏽🤷🏽 — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) December 19, 2022

At this point, the guy kept relating to that Friends episode when Ross Geller had just moved to a new building, and his neighbour asked him to pitch for a farewell party to the handyman. But this was different. Sabis cleared that the porter wasn’t retiring and that he did a really good job in maintaining the building.

Me: (getting out my Twitter voice) Listen dude, you asked me how much I gave. I told you. It's not even that much.



Him: (to friend) Building super ko 20K bonus deta hai koi? You see what I mean about my Ross situation?



(Friend is staring at his phone to avoid awkwardness) — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) December 19, 2022

And then the guy did that typical thing where he calculated the amount the porter MIGHT make and expressed his shock. Cos how DARE he earn this much sum in a day!

Him: If the building had 20 apartments, okay. But it has 100! That's $20K! It's the principle.



Me: Wait, what principle? Your problem isn't how much it costs you but how much he would make if, and that's a big IF, everyone gave him $200?



His friend: Yeah dude, that's weird. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) December 19, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT We all know how dangerously common this kind of thinking is. You see, we can spend lakhs on frivolous luxurious items, but somehow paying people who help us is tasking. Sabnis concluded his thread stating how even $200 is less, considering the rent of their building.

So many people reacted to the thread saying they know (or have seen) people like the guy who relates with Ross Geller for no reason.

This thread!! Hate how white collars would dissect every working class's financials and have hypothetical theories ready to justify their crass behaviour towards them but wouldn't bat an eye or even attempt to do 10% of the "research" while deciding who to vote for 🙂 https://t.co/VK0k36Rlh6 — Looney tunes (@fuscoco_puffs) December 20, 2022

Isn’t that guy literally like everywhere? People who can afford very well will crib and whine & don’t tip their service people are the most pathetic lot on this planet. How does he think the building and life functions without these persons doing just their job? — Dr. Radhika Tonsey (@radzzzzster) December 19, 2022

Please read this thread. Explains the ‘privileged Indian psyche’ pretty well. https://t.co/s8lfKofKls — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) December 19, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT I wish I could reply with instances to show how omnipresent this attitude is but then it would be too exhausting and depressing. I’ll focus on what “Pete, the cat” says, it’s givingest time of the year my friend. 🙂 — prachi (@prachip79) December 20, 2022

Oh boy. These people are everywhere. The aunty who says “you pay your cook too much” to a landlady (thankfully not mine) who says “why do you pay salary when they go to the village?” To the uncle who wonders “what is the need to reimburse every auto ride?”



Can’t stand the type. https://t.co/s1dfZLYsgO — Riya Mukherjee (@MsRiyaMukherjee) December 19, 2022

A trait i have seen too many times in India .when I try to tip the waiters heavily, someone always tries to stop me with a bizarre explanation that it’s a lot of money for a tip ! — Rohan karkhanis (@ronniekark) December 19, 2022

It’s Christmas! The real gift we can offer anybody is kindness. Bigotry would take us nowhere!

Read the complete Twitter thread by Gaurav Sabnis (@ gauravsabnis) here.