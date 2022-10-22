I had read a quote somewhere: You can piss in public but can’t kiss in public. ‘Coz showing your pee-pee in public spaces doesn’t make us uncomfortable at all. But ‘lip-lock’ (as some people call it) is frowned upon kyunki public display of affection is a big no-no in our Indian society.

Apparently, a woman, who calls herself ‘old-fashioned’ believes that couples kissing for their pictures in Indian weddings is a ‘cringe’ act. Her opinion has gone viral on Twitter.

Representational picture. Image credits: WeddingBazaar

The tweet posted by a Twitter user, @MissSingh04, reads: “Call me old fashioned but lip lock pictures in Indian weddings look cringe.” She added that we should stop copying the western culture.

Call me old fashioned but lip lock pictures in Indian weddings look cringe. Stop copying west please. — S (@MissSingh04) October 21, 2022

Wait, there is more.

Those defending the act, bhai tum stage pe semx kar lo mujhe kya 🤷🏻‍♀️

I’d still call it cringe though 😌 — S (@MissSingh04) October 21, 2022

Well, obviously, everyone has a right to their opinions but this is certainly a personal choice. Isn’t it?

Let’s check out how others are feeling about it:

We as a country gave "Kama Sutra" and calling lip lock western, very funny 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DqzVxq2aEH — Solomon (@King22Solomon) October 21, 2022

You think the land of the Kama Sutra didn't once consider trying out sloppy face eating? A dirty face punch ? A saliva slurp? A violent tongue fight? A cosmic gargle blaster to the mouth? A salivary gland handout? A kiss?? https://t.co/4jGnOqHo5m — Siddharth (@ontrapranurship) October 21, 2022

In today’s news, kissing is western idea now. Pata nahi kaise our population continues to grow. https://t.co/B10y9QPt6N — Jatin Chugh (@chugh_it) October 21, 2022

If u find it cringe, it is ur personal thing. Nobody is pushing u to do the same. U cannot comment on other ppl’s choices. It is their life & their wish. https://t.co/jyyqwb3HWA — Superhuman (@Superhuman_100) October 22, 2022

Yeah white people invented kissing. Brown people just kiss ass to get ahead in life instead. https://t.co/9FmIcgDZTp — Sujay (@WeirdlyHungry) October 21, 2022

I would totally expect such a shitty opinion from someone who refers to kissing as “lip lock” https://t.co/jJtCx6IePL — Sultan of Mood Swings (@Guiltfoyle) October 22, 2022

The only thing that's cringey is called kissing "lip lock" straight Outta Mumbai mirror from 2003 https://t.co/Nuv3GzXO3a — Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) October 22, 2022

Just don't lip lock in your wedding, and don't show up to weddings you don't like.



You don't get to tell people what they can and cannot do lmao https://t.co/kuMDcJSjgu — bruv (@championrat02) October 21, 2022

yes let’s keep normalising repressing emotions & not showing any kind of affection cuz that is wEsTErN 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/mFVcFi6dzz — shriya (midnights era) ✨🕰️ (@mehshriya) October 21, 2022

again. . let them live , it’s none of your business https://t.co/FZjEkKxSzy — Rajveer Wariah (@RajveerWariah) October 22, 2022

Is it that hard to mind your own business and let people live? https://t.co/h98twit3X0 — Pranav Kulkarni (@pranav_kulkarny) October 21, 2022

Nowadays everybody has a fucking problem with everything. Is it your wedding? https://t.co/KZc7iAS7eS — Siddharth Juneja (@SiddharthJnj) October 21, 2022

Copying the west? I am copying my Desi king https://t.co/N5qFjPiZSO pic.twitter.com/iSHu5WWRlK — Booty Bonpensiero (@freeshrugs_) October 21, 2022

Will call you gawar for that https://t.co/eMoQkti2d9 — Jagriti (@_donnaSpecter) October 21, 2022

Hey girl, cringe is your opinion and btw you are living in the land of Kamasutra. Mind your own business please? Kissing is a gesture of showing love and affection. Close your eyes or don’t be in such weddings.