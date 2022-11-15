Australian commentator, former cricketer Adam Gilchrist turned a year older yesterday. Gilchrist, who made his international debut in cricket against South Africa in India back in 1996, has built a special bond with our nation over the years. The left-handed batsman experienced various highs and lows during his stint in India in early 2000s.

Twitter has reminded us of one incident about how Adam Gilchrist made his relationship with India stronger in 2006. And this thread deserves to go viral.

A Twitter user, @RandomCricketP1, shared the thread on the occasion of Adam’s birthday about how the former cricketer sponsored the education of a seven-year-old kid from India. It happened when Australian cricket team was touring in India for the Champions Trophy.

Birthday boy Adam Gilchrist has had a special relationship with India. He made his ODI debut here. Went on to experience the highs and lows of cricket in the 2001 series. Led Australia to a series win in 2004.



But in 2006, he forged an even stronger bond with the land. pic.twitter.com/xrJXOFVHjk — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) November 14, 2022

Adam Gilchrist collaborated with an NGO and became its brand ambassador.

In 2006, when the Australian team was touring India for the Champions Trophy (and when this little incident took place – https://t.co/92Ip1CMf7q), Gilchrist joined hands with an NGO World Vision India as the brand ambassador to take his relationship with India beyond cricket. — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) November 14, 2022

Gilchrist decided to sponsor the education of Mangesh, a seven-year-old underprivileged kid in Andheri, Mumbai.

The left-hander took it upon himself to support the education of a seven-year-old kid from Andheri named Mangesh whose mother worked as a house help after his father had succumbed to tuberculosis. In the subsequent years, the young boy developed a special place in the hearts of — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) November 14, 2022

Years later in 2011, Adam Gilchrist met Mangesh again while he was representing Kings XI Punjab in IPL.

the Gilchrists.



When he met Mangesh again in 2011, donning a Kings XI Punjab kit, he spoke about the effect that sponsoring Mangesh had on him and his family. He said, "I get very excited whenever we are at home and receive the various correspondences that come our way. pic.twitter.com/G2VGUBYcNS — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) November 14, 2022

Gilchrist shared that Mangesh’s education has had a positive effect on his own children.

My children are always keen to see the pictures of Mangesh, his school and his various activities. They definitely encourage my children."



In 2006, Gilchrist had acknowledged the influence of his former skipper Steve Waugh on his decision. Waugh worked closely with Bengal based — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) November 14, 2022

