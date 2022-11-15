Australian commentator, former cricketer Adam Gilchrist turned a year older yesterday. Gilchrist, who made his international debut in cricket against South Africa in India back in 1996, has built a special bond with our nation over the years. The left-handed batsman experienced various highs and lows during his stint in India in early 2000s.
Twitter has reminded us of one incident about how Adam Gilchrist made his relationship with India stronger in 2006. And this thread deserves to go viral.
A Twitter user, @RandomCricketP1, shared the thread on the occasion of Adam’s birthday about how the former cricketer sponsored the education of a seven-year-old kid from India. It happened when Australian cricket team was touring in India for the Champions Trophy.
Let’s give it a read:
Adam Gilchrist collaborated with an NGO and became its brand ambassador.
Gilchrist decided to sponsor the education of Mangesh, a seven-year-old underprivileged kid in Andheri, Mumbai.
Years later in 2011, Adam Gilchrist met Mangesh again while he was representing Kings XI Punjab in IPL.
Gilchrist shared that Mangesh’s education has had a positive effect on his own children.
Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:
That was Adam Gilchrist, the GOAT. Ladies & Gentlemen. What a star!