Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is now back on his feet. The cricketer has shared the first two pictures of himself walking on crutches 40-days after the accident. The caption reads “One step forward, one step stronger, one step better.”
Pant met with a tragic car crash when his car hit a central divider in the early hours of a December morning after he dozed off while driving on the Delhi-Haridwar highway. His vehicle flipped over a couple of times and caught fire. He sustained multiple injuries on his hand, forehead, and right knee reported The Times of India.
Hailing him as a true fighter, fans are relieved to see the cricketer walking. Have a look at what they’re saying.
We’ll see you soon on the field, champ!
SportsVasudha Sabharwalabout 2 months ago | 2 min read