Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is now back on his feet. The cricketer has shared the first two pictures of himself walking on crutches 40-days after the accident. The caption reads “One step forward, one step stronger, one step better.”

One step forward

One step stronger

One step better pic.twitter.com/uMiIfd7ap5 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 10, 2023

Pant met with a tragic car crash when his car hit a central divider in the early hours of a December morning after he dozed off while driving on the Delhi-Haridwar highway. His vehicle flipped over a couple of times and caught fire. He sustained multiple injuries on his hand, forehead, and right knee reported The Times of India.

Hailing him as a true fighter, fans are relieved to see the cricketer walking. Have a look at what they’re saying.

Apna sher @RishabhPant17 i want to see him in #WorldCup2023 and blast the world from his batting keeping and stump commentary https://t.co/qqwioPBJpF — Vikash Chauhan (@VikashC38479074) February 11, 2023

Progress. 🔥 — Dubai Capitals (@Dubai_Capitals) February 10, 2023

You are a champion.

You are a fighter.

वापसी होगी और शानदार होगी ॥ — Aman Singh Thakur 🇮🇳 (@iamanthakur) February 10, 2023

missing ur keeping behind wickets test matches without u is so broing

come soon pant u are stronger🙏 u are in our prayers🥰❤️ #RishabhPant https://t.co/2HhsMSyu2l — Call Me Lucky❤️ (@Lucky_1325) February 11, 2023

This makes me so happy! One step at a time, we will back at it. Back at what we do best.. https://t.co/UpUtWkbvhV — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) February 10, 2023

We Yellove you Rishabh. One step at a time we believe you will be comeback stronger, more fearless and better than your best. Sending loads of love and wishing a Speedy recovery! 🤗 — WhistlePodu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) February 10, 2023

We really missed you. Your funny banters behind the stumps and specially 'comeon Ash' …. pic.twitter.com/bNfGtXBu5f — Aru💫 (@Aru_Ro45) February 10, 2023

We’ll see you soon on the field, champ!