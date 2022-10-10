October 10 is marked as the World Mental Health Day every year. While the world has been raising awareness about mental health and the social stigma attached to it, some believe in downgrading the whole concept to arey! ye depression-wipression kuch nahin hota hai. Most of us also treat mental illnesses like anxiety and depression as just the terms introduced by the West.

Well, India’s legendary former cricket captain, Kapil Dev recently spoke about (read: ridiculed) mental health during an event. A video of the incident is going viral on Twitter.

Twitter

The clip posted by @Aces_sports shows Kapil Dev addressing the audience during a felicitation ceremony at Taj Palace in New Delhi on Friday. Tennis star Saina Nehwal shared the stage with him.

Kapil Dev was speaking about how demanding cricket has become in the modern era saying that players end up taking unwanted pressure. The 1983 World Cup captain advised cricketers to avoid playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament affects their mental health.

“Aaj kal main bahot sunta hoon tv pe ‘bahot pressure hai. IPL khelte hain ‘bahot pressure hai’ toh main ek hi cheez kehta hoon ‘mat khelo’. Ye pressure kya hota hai?” the legendary cricketer said. The crowd cheered and clapped. Saina, who was sitting alongside Kapil Dev, also burst into laughter.

“If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American terms like pressure and depression. I’m a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can’t be any pressure while enjoying the game,” he added.

The 63-year-old former cricketer then stressed on students complaining of pressure these days. “Ac school mein padhte ho, maa-baap fees dete hain, teacher aapko haath nahin laga sakta aur aapko pressure hai…”

“Pressure is a wrong word. When you are in love it’s not a pressure and I love my game so it cannot be pressure,” Kapil Dev said further.

Watch the full video here:

Twitter is disappointed with Kapil Dev’s tone-deaf remarks:

When you have a person like this invalidate pressure and depression, a person the entire country respects. Yeah you are doomed. Your mental health concerns will be limited to "humare zamane mein isse zyada pressure tha, kyun hum toh thik hai?" https://t.co/vIOVqEDAn0 — Momo🐰, KJM3 under construction (@foryounowjun) October 10, 2022

Still a long way to go to make people understand that depression is a serious illness.

Kapil Paaji yeh toh bohot galat bol diya aapne https://t.co/ZoRDPDPJJ4 — Akshay Chandel (@chandelakshay01) October 10, 2022

He has reached peak whatsapp uncle levels with both the garb and "hamare time mein…" https://t.co/JNrLg2S1lU — Cyrus Cartoonwala (@cyrusdaruwala) October 10, 2022

he was born in an era where nobody gave a fuck about mental health and he has become so used to it, discards it today too, pretty stupid tho to openly talk shit like this https://t.co/sBgyuQj8ep — S. (@sayerhsjar) October 10, 2022

Disgusting how the older generation discredits Mental health so openly lol. https://t.co/NZilY5Fp9n — S (@araujotiempo) October 10, 2022

Thank you so much for making fun of depression and pressure so amazingly. Happy to hear you never have felt it or otherwise you would have never said it. Thank you for invalidating all those players who struggle with this. You are a legend! https://t.co/fFOitAxpl5 — Noorena Shams (@noorenashams) October 10, 2022

what in the sandeep maheswari was this and like STFU??? https://t.co/FyTT1ncVUy — sejal (@phoolproofff) October 9, 2022

Disappointing from Kapil Dev. So out of touch with reality. What’s more worrying is the laughs and applause that follow. https://t.co/USmUEiXYZE — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) October 9, 2022

Prepare a year for neet , jee or upsc and many other entrance exams, then u would know the meaning of https://t.co/quRj7ZNCJ3 tf do we don't have pressure. Ofcourse we would love to be a engineer, doctor,ias etc. But that doesn't mean love erases the pressure. #KapilDev https://t.co/1q9MHMFef0 — ganesh madrid (@ganesh8937) October 9, 2022

No wonder, no one talks about mental health in India openly, when legends of the game make a complete mockery of the problem…another reason to love the game and not blindly follow the icons who play it! https://t.co/bQrQxg3qdi — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) October 9, 2022

Blamed Kohli for returning to IND for the birth of his child during AUS tour. Now this!

What's worse is a star like Saina Nehwal who went through everything in her career is laughing just because it was Kapil.

That iconic dialogue by Harvey Dent suits every single IND Cricketer! https://t.co/PWzTpQGZTv — Pradeep Krishna M (@PradeepKrish_m) October 9, 2022

PoV Indian uncle invalidating your feelings https://t.co/kXpnGs8QQD — shel (@leftiddiee) October 9, 2022

It becomes quite disappointing when celebrities, who we look up to as inspirations, ridicule mental health like a boomer uncle. So much so that it makes us wonder that we are far behind in raising awareness about mental health.