If the events of the 1983 cricket World Cup were to repeat themselves today with the same context, the internet would probably crash. Among other things. Back then, things were a little subtle, but not too much. It's cricket, after all.

There isn't much visual proof for the celebration in India following the historic victory, but the few pictures we have, suggest that it was wild and widespread.

1. The headline the morning after the final.

"Outsiders India".

2. People running to streets (some on elephants), for celebration.

3. The World Cup-winning team at a concert with chief guest Lata Mageshkar.

4. Kapil Dev holding the trophy with the then president Giani Zail Singh.

5. The India cricket team hosted by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

6. Indira Gandhi and Kapil Dev posing for the cameras.

While those were the scenes at home, the crowd at the Lord's on the day of the final, broke all barriers, literally.

7. View from the top.

8. Fans rushing to the ground as soon as India were declared winners.

9. This was Lord's that day.

Crazy!