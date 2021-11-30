If the events of the 1983 cricket World Cup were to repeat themselves today with the same context, the internet would probably crash. Among other things. Back then, things were a little subtle, but not too much. It's cricket, after all. 

There isn't much visual proof for the celebration in India following the historic victory, but the few pictures we have, suggest that it was wild and widespread.

1. The headline the morning after the final.

"Outsiders India". 

press coverage of 1983 world cup
Source: Free Press Journal

2. People running to streets (some on elephants), for celebration.

India celebrated 1983 world cup win
Source: The Indian Express

3. The World Cup-winning team at a concert with chief guest Lata Mageshkar.

World Cup-winning team at a concert with chief guest Lata Mageshkar
Source: The Indian Express

4. Kapil Dev holding the trophy with the then president Giani Zail Singh.

Kapil Dev holding the trophy with the then president Giani Zail Singh
Source: Old Indian Photos

5. The India cricket team hosted by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

India cricket team hosted by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
Source: India Today

6. Indira Gandhi and Kapil Dev posing for the cameras.

Indira Gandhi and Kapil Dev posing for the cameras
Source: India Today

While those were the scenes at home, the crowd at the Lord's on the day of the final, broke all barriers, literally.

7. View from the top.

Indian crowd at lords in 1983
Source: ESPN

8. Fans rushing to the ground as soon as India were declared winners.

Fans rushing to the ground as soon as India were declared winners
Source: ESPN

9. This was Lord's that day.

indian fans at lords in 1983
Source: ESPN

Crazy!