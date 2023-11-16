Virat Kohli’s highly anticipated 50th ODI century turned out to be “the perfect picture” – in man’s own words. His big achievement came in front of Anushka Sharma – his wife and Sachin Tendulkar, his idol. And what’s more, it came at Wankhede Stadium, the place where India won the World Cup last time.

As Kohli’s fairy tale continues, here’s a look at all the records he has already broken in this World Cup so far.

1. Virat Kohli, in a remarkable feat, broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record (673 runs) for the highest runs in a single ODI World Cup, with a single against Glenn Phillips. This historic moment unfolded during the semifinal clash against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

2. In the match against Australia at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Virat Kohli broke yet another Sachin Tendulkar record and earned the highest number of runs by an Indian cricketer in white-ball ICC tournaments.

3. During the India Vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal in Mumbai, Virat Kohli achieved an incredible feat by breaking the old record and setting a new one for achieving the highest number of 50+ scores in a single edition of the World Cup.

4. Virat Kohli has now scored more than 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year eight times, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s former record of seven.

5. Virat Kohli, in a match against Bangladesh, made 26,000 international runs in cricket at an unprecedented rate, breaking the record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. This made him the quickest to reach this milestone in the history.

King Kohli, take a bow!