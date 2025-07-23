6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW

WWE RAW on July 21, 2025, wasn’t just another Monday night; it was full-on reality TV, but with muscles, melodrama, and way more flying bodies. If you blinked, you probably missed a twist or three, because the night gave us more teases than your friends on Instagram. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer who’s just here for the memes, these six moments set up Summerslam like it’s the final act of a blockbuster. So, strap in, here’s everything you really need to know!

The Tribal Chief’s Silent Flex

Roman Reigns doesn’t need a mic drop; his stare is enough. Last night, he pulled up on Paul Heyman (and his freshies Bronson Reed/Bron Breakker) with all the silent menace of a strict principal at a PTA meeting. The atmosphere? Absolutely charged, especially when he and Jey Uso finished things with twin spears, basically saying, “mess with us, pay the price.” Who needs fireworks when you bring this much heat?

CM Punk vs. Gunther: The Ego Olympics

Punk swaggered out, all ready to declare he’s the destiny’s child of the World Heavyweight Championship, only for Gunther to serve up a cold dish of “Beta, calm down!” Talent, shade, and chest-thumping, this war of words teased some serious fireworks. C’mon, who isn’t living for this ego showdown at SummerSlam?



Becky Lynch Goes Full ‘Daredevil’

Becky Lynch didn’t just spice up the Women’s Intercontinental Championship scene; she went all in, upping the stakes and telling Lyra Valkyria, “Let’s make this interesting.” Challenge accepted! It’s a move so bold, even her own fans blinked twice.



Sami Zayn: Grit, Pain, Repeat

Zayn doesn’t know the meaning of “give up”. After two weeks away, he jumped right back into the fire against Karrion Kross, holding his own until Scarlett did what valets do best: pure chaos. Sure, Kross bagged the win, but Sami’s never-say-die spirit has us rooting for him!



Triple Threat Tag Team Mayhem!

If you want madness, the tag division delivered, triple threat style. LWO did some next-level jugaad and snatched a win over The New Day and The Creed Brothers, turning the tag scene upside down.



Women’s Tag Team Drama Kaboom

The Women’s Tag Team Championship match? Pure masala. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez managed to hold onto their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, but only after Becky Lynch and even AJ Styles got involved. Layers on layers of drama, because why settle for one storyline when you can have four? WWE gave us more plot twists than your fave daily soap.

WWE RAW wasn’t just entertainment, it was the setup for the next binge-worthy saga. From silent power plays to chaotic alliances, the drama’s only getting spicier. So, which rivalry are you betting on to explode by SummerSlam?