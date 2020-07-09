Ever since Shahid Afridi has stopped playing for Pakistan, he has switched to making controversial statements full time and the latest one came very recently.

In a conversation with presenter Zainab Abbas, he claimed that Sachin Tendulkar wouldn't say but he was scared but Shoaib Akhtar's bowling did shake him up.

Sachin obviously won’t say it himself that ‘I’m scared’. There were some spells from Shoaib Akhtar in which not only Sachin but some of the world's best also got shaken up. When you are fielding at mid-off or covers, you can see it. You can sense the body language of a player. You can easily understand that a batsman is under pressure, he is not at his usual best.

Realising that what he just said might not be appreciated, he quickly tried to change his stance.

I’m not saying that Shoaib has scared Tendulkar always but there have been some spells from Shoaib that have pushed some of the world’s best onto the backfoot.

But it was too late by then and the Indian fans started reminding him Sachin's records against Shoaib and that iconic upper cut from 2003 World Cup.

Its people like #ShahidAfridi who won't have a cue, but over-confidence to pocket the whole table with their rope. https://t.co/87vcV8sUPb — Anurag Chaurasia (@chaurasiaanurag) July 8, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's upper-cut for six off Pakistan pace spearhead Shoaib Akhtar during the 2003 World Cup is among one of the iconic sixes world has ever seen , yeah that shows Sachin was afriad of him ;) — ~~YuDi~~ (@eshaudi) July 8, 2020

Lol 😂 joke of the century ...beta beta hota hain ... baap baap hote hain 😊 — Straight Drive (@chandviz) July 8, 2020

Shahid Afridi should get a life. Known more for his mindless rants on anything under the sun, than his actual achievements on the field



Speaking on



Sachin Tendulkar - always been an achiever, record breaker, World Cup winner & Bharat Ratna



https://t.co/UJv6bhYwqx — Shobhit Mittal (@Shobhit10Mittal) July 8, 2020

2003 world cup me point ke upar se sixer boolgaya hoga... — Adv Durga Prasad Y (@prasad_naidu555) July 8, 2020

Shahid Afridi with ODI batting average of 23 and bowling average of 34, usually targets Sachin Tendulkar a lot. But have never accepted that he himself have maximum number of ducks and was scared of facing any bowler and was a blind hitter.#shahidafridi #SachinTendulkar — Umair Hashmi ‌‌عمیر 🇮🇳 (@syedumair29) July 9, 2020

Really wanna know from @SAfridiOfficial that which drugs do you keep consuming again and again ?



Bhai, mat karo itne nashe aap.



Also, 2003 WORLDCUP, semifinal, do you remember that six ?

We all do, laga nahi tha ki @sachin_rt was scared.😜 #shahidafridi #SachinTendulkar @BCCI pic.twitter.com/H4XOVHR5pl — Shubh Chaudhary (@Shubh191193) July 8, 2020