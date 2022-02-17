We have always been intrigued by the lives of sports stars. From their highest scores to their net worth. If you have also been interested in the lives of Indian cricketers and what their kids are doing right now, then this article is for you.

1. Sana Ganguly | Sourav Ganguly

Sana Ganguly is the daughter of former India team captain Sourav Ganguly. She is 20-years-old. She studied at La Martiniere for Girls, and then did her intermediate from Loreto House School. She is currently pursuing her graduation from Oxford University, London.

2. Aaruni Kumble | Anil Kumble

Aaruni Kumble is Anil Kumble's daughter. Aaruni has done her schooling at Sophia High School, Bengaluru, Karnataka. She has done her graduation from Imperial College, London. According to reports, she is also a Chartered Accountant.

3. Svasti Kumble | Anil Kumble

Svasti Kumble is the younger daughter of former Indian cricketer, and coach Anil Kumble. She is 15 years old. She is currently doing her schooling at The International School in Bangalore and will be graduating in 2024. She is also a storyteller at Pehlay Akshar Foundation.

4. Mayas Kumble | Anil Kumble

Mayas Kumble is Anil Kumble's son. He is 17, and is studying at The International School in Bangalore. He will be graduating this year. He is also a wildlife photographer. His Instagram bio reads, "Wildlife lover, storyteller, and birder specialising in Raptor identification".

5. Samit Dravid | Rahul Dravid

Samit Dravid is the elder son of former Indian captain Rahul Dravid. This 16-year-old has already made his debut at the U-14 level. Still in school, seems to be on his way to follow his father's footsteps.

6. Amiya Dev | Kapil Dev

Amiya Dev is the daughter of former Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev. Born in New Delhi, she is 26 years old. Amiya has done her schooling from Shri Ram School, Moulsari in Gurgaon, and is a graduate of the University of St. Andrews, the United Kingdom. She made her debut in Bollywood as an assistant director in her father's biopic, 83.

7. Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar is Sachin Tendulkar's son. He is also a cricketer, just like his father. He was recently picked up by Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakhs. He will be playing in IPL this year.

8. Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. She did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and her graduation from University College, London. She recently shared a story on her Instagram announcing her modelling debut with AjioLuxe.

Also Read | From Arjun Tendulkar To Aryan Bangar, 10 Cricketers' Kids Following Their Parent's Footsteps