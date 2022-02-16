Over the years, we have seen brilliant cricketers throughout the world. From Sachin Tendulkar to Steve Waugh, each player has achieved tremendous success for their teams. Some of the famous cricketer's kids have also decided to follow the same path. Here's a look at famous cricketers' kids who are following their parent's footsteps.

1. Arjun Tendulkar | Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun Tendulkar's past performances have shown that he is all set to follow in his father's footsteps.

Last year, he managed to score 77 runs in just 26 balls, which included 5 sixes in an over. His stellar performance has helped in paving his way into IPL. Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for 30 lakhs in IPL 2022 mega auction.

2. Samit Dravid | Rahul Dravid

Samit Dravid is the son of 'the great wall' Rahul Dravid. Samit is a 16-year-old but is said to have shown immense potential and has already made a name for himself in junior cricket.

Samit is coached by his father, Rahul Dravid. He made his domestic debut at the U-14 level for Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC) at the Tiger Cup cricket tournament in 2016. In December 2019, Samit scored 201 runs off 250 balls in the Karnataka State inter-zonal tournament.

3. Anvay Dravid | Rahul Dravid

Anvay Dravid is the younger son of Rahul Dravid. He is 13-years-old and is expected to take on cricket professionally, just like his father Rahul Dravid and elder brother Samit Dravid.

Anvay Dravid is a wicketkeeper-batsman and has played together with his brother Samit Dravid in the BTR Shield U-14 school cricket tournament in 2020. They had a double century partnership that helped Mallya Aditi International School enter the semi-finals.

4. Aryan Bangar | Sanjay Bangar

Aryan Bangar is the son of the Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar. Just like his father, Aryan is also an all-rounder. In 2019, he spent a season with Leicestershire in the junior county game.

In 2021, Aryan represented Puducherry in the National U-19s (Cooch Behar Trophy). He scored 300 runs in 5 games. Aryan scored two half-centuries and was the highest scorer with 150 runs along with picking 20 wickets. He shows great potential, it'd be interesting to see how his cricket journey turns out.

5. Aryavir Sehwag | Virendra Sehwag

Aryavir Sehwag is the son of right-handed opening Indian batsman Virendra Sehwag. Aryavir's Instagram account is filled with the young cricketer's batting practices. A few months back, he posted a video mentioning how he's waiting for matches to begin.

Aryavir is also a right-handed batsman like his father. In 2019, he represented Sehwag Academy in the Sehwag Academy vs Udaybhan Academy match organized by Bimla Devi Dobal Cricket Center. Aryavir finished top on the charts scoring 51 runs leading to Sehwag Academy's win.

6. Vedant Sehwag | Virendra Sehwag

Vedant Sehwag is the younger son of Virendra Sehwag. Both Aryavir and Vedant want to become professional cricketers, just like their father Virendra Sehwag. Currently, Vedant plays at the school level. He played a match in 2021, where he received the Player of the match and best bowler awards.

7. Jake Lehmann | Darren Lehmann

Jake Lehman is the son of former Australian cricketer and coach Darren Lehmann. Like his father, Jake Lehmann is also a left-handed batsman. He made his debut in the Future Leagues where he represented South Australia.

Currently, he is a member of Brisbane Heat, a Twenty20 franchise cricket team competing in the Big Bash League.

8. Tagenarine Chanderpaul | Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is the son of legendary West Indies batsman, Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Tagenarine is a left-hand opening batsman who plays for Guyana in first-class cricket. Tagenarine Chanderpaul also represented West Indies in the Under-19 world cup.

He is probably the only player on the list who has gotten a chance to share the pitch with his father. The father-son duo played together in the semi-final of West Indies domestic 50 over tournament Super50 Cup.

9. Thando Ntini | Makhaya Ntini

Masimphuthando Ntini is the son of the former South African cricketer Makhaya Ntini. He is a 21-year-old right-handed fast bowler who made his debut in 2018 with Western Province in the Africa T20 Cup.

10. Austin Waugh | Steve Waugh

Austin Waugh is the son of Steve Waugh, one of Australia's most successful captains. Austin is an all-rounder, just like his father. Austin scored an unbeaten 100 in the Under-17 National Championships in 2016. He was also a part of the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

The Waugh family is a renowned name in Australian cricket. Being a Waugh brings immense pressure on its own. Hence, Austin Waugh wanted to spend some time away and took a break from cricket in 2020. The cricket world hopes that he will make a comeback soon.

These kids of famous cricketers have huge shoes to fill. Though it might seem they have a set path to follow, they would most probably be paving their own way and making finding own destinations. Instead of putting unnecessary pressure on them, we'd here, cheering for them.

Also Read | Australian Cricketer Glenn Maxwell To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend In Tamil Wedding: Reports