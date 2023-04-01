The Indian Premiere League (IPL) flagged off with a glamourous opening ceremony. While Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna stole the show with their groovy; Arijit Singh made sure everyone swayed with his soulful rendition. Post the ceremony, fans have shared this beautiful moment between Arijit Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni that is surely going to melt your heart.

After the opening ceremony when these celebrities met the captains of the performing teams (notably Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings), MS Dhoni and Arijit Singh shared a moment. Dhoni was spotted in his number 7 CSK jersey. When they met, the singer touched the feet of the captain. Later on, they hugged. This wholesome moment – beyond the glitz and glamour – caught everyone’s eye.

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8DeX3mRb9N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

Some visuals also showed Dhoni enjoying Arijit Singh‘s performance.

Fans have shared their two cents on Arijit paying his respect to the captain. Many shared how MS Dhoni has earned this respect. While others commented on Arijit Singh’s humility.

Arijit singh is one of the most down to earth celebrities in india — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) March 31, 2023

This shows how big MSD is ❤❤ Even legends of other fields respecting him this much ❤ — Himanshu kaushik (@imkhimansh23) March 31, 2023

Goated Singer for a reason — 🇳🇿 (@Sanjona_Virus) March 31, 2023

Arijit Singh is next level singer but this is respect out of what MSD achieved — vinayak jadhav (@vinzyjadhav1807) March 31, 2023

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HDTmOvpOdh — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) March 31, 2023

How humble this man is…being a legend giving respect to others.. hats off — Smooth Stocker (@imsmd_) March 31, 2023

Arijit Singh: The man with zero show off 🔥💫 — Tarun Bhatiya (@saystarun) March 31, 2023

This made my day🫶 — chamika dilshan (@Imchamikaattana) March 31, 2023

The first match of the 16th edition of the IPL was played between the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Hardik Pandy led Gujarat Titans won the match by five wickets.