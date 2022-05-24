The BBC has issued an apology to viewers after the words, 'Manchester United are rubbish' appeared on its tickr. Fans first noticed it during a discussion about Cam Norrie's first-round win at the French Open. Manchester United have just concluded their last game against Crystal Palace in a 1-0 loss in a season that saw their manager sacked.

UPDATE: BBC News have apologised.



They say that a trainee was learning how to write text for the ticker and accidentally published them onto the BBC News Channel. pic.twitter.com/OkjPIkJAoo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

The Red Devils have had a nightmare of a season and the last thing the club's fans needed was being called rubbish on national television but that is exactly what happened.

While the BBC has apologised, it hasn't stopped football fans from having the time of their lives on Twitter.

The BBC has apologized profusely for this.



They’ve still not apologized for running an article calling trans women rapists in which they quoted an *actual* cis rapist who wrote a manifesto about lynching trans people.



Still, so long as football fans aren’t offended. https://t.co/Dy8R672yh7 — Commander Stephanie Sterling (@JimSterling) May 24, 2022

They have stated someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and were just "writing random things." pic.twitter.com/Kec4GwQrRJ — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) May 24, 2022

Fair and accurate reporting. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UngK77AOxz — ⚽️ 𝑨𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝑫𝒂𝒚 𝑻𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@away_tours) May 24, 2022

United have had a disaster of a season that has seen them finish 6th in the Premier League.