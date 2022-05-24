The BBC has issued an apology to viewers after the words, 'Manchester United are rubbish' appeared on its tickr. Fans first noticed it during a discussion about Cam Norrie's first-round win at the French Open. Manchester United have just concluded their last game against Crystal Palace in a 1-0 loss in a season that saw their manager sacked. 

The Red Devils have had a nightmare of a season and the last thing the club's fans needed was being called rubbish on national television but that is exactly what happened. 

While the BBC has apologised, it hasn't stopped football fans from having the time of their lives on Twitter. 

United have had a disaster of a season that has seen them finish 6th in the Premier League. 