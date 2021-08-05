At a time when Indian sportspersons are putting their best efforts to give their bestest performance at the Tokyo Olympics, some people are still stuck on religion and caste.

Recently when Indian women's hockey team could not win the semi-final match against Argentina, a few men created ruckus outside a team member's home in Haridwar. Vandana Katariya plays as a forward in the Indian national team.

As per Vandana's family, these men burst crackers and hurled caste abuses at her family saying that the team lost because it had 'too many Dalit players'.

Talking to TOI, her brother Shekhar explained what happened. He said:

Suddenly, right after the match, we heard loud noises. Crackers were being burst outside our house. When we went outside, we saw two men from our village, we know them and they are upper castes, dancing in front of our house.

The men allegedly also went on to say that 'not just hockey, but every sport should keep Dalits out'.

Too much emphasis on caste of players recently has angered people and they have come out in support of the hockey player.

Reality of India for those seeking to deny caste identity. “Upper caste” men abuse women’s hockey team member shouting “too many Dalit players”. #DalitLivesMatter #womenshockey pic.twitter.com/sK8YJXlBlk — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) August 5, 2021

When England supporters racially abused Rashford, Sancho and Saka after the Euros, the entire world supported them.



Yesterday, casteist slurs were hurled at Vandana's family after India lost to Argentina in women’s hockey semi-final.



Where are our celebrities and politicians? — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 5, 2021

This is highly Condemnable !

Shame on such Sick mindset people existing in the Society.https://t.co/kDjowuzKnH — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) August 5, 2021

a country where cricketers like Vinod Kambli and Palwankar Baloo face discrimination bcoz of their caste. Google searches for PV Sindhu’s caste jumps up after she wins. and Vandana Katariya’s family has to deal with casteist abuses, after scoring a hat-trick. is this merit? — Agatha Srishtie 🌸 (@SrishtyRanjan) August 5, 2021

Family of Vandana Katariya, India’s 1st woman to score hattrick at Olympics, faced casteist slurs bcos they are Dalits



Police under BJP Govt in U'khand are yet filed a FIR



But once she wins a medal, Modi will pose with her for photos & godi media will tell how he inspired her! — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) August 5, 2021

We, as a country, owe an apology to Vandana Katariya & her family. Vandana is India's best hockey player & deserves to be supported with love & respect, not abused with caste insults & slurs. Being a Dalit is not a crime. Shame on those UC monsters, we Dalits are proud of Vandana — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) August 5, 2021

Vandana katariya could not attend the funeral of her father as she was with INDIAN HOCKEY TEAM. And what is she facing now ? Casteist abuse and slurs , attack on her family .Attacking player like Vandana is nothing but attacking Mother India. We all should apologise to her . pic.twitter.com/WYy10ubbbU — Subham 🏃 (@subhsays) August 5, 2021

It is just sad too see this state of affairs even in 2021. Where are we headed as a nation with this deep-rooted caste discrimination.