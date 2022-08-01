Ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made India proud after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. She lifted a total of 201 kg in the women's 49 kg category during the finals. Three hours after the win, Chanu hung out with her fans at the weightlifting arena at the National Exhibition Centre. The weightlifting champion obliged her fans with selfies and warm hugs. She also performed a split along with a six-year-old girl from Birmingham.

Speaking of which, photos of Mirabai Chanu and her fans are going viral on social media. A Twitter user, @jestalt, tweeted some of Chanu's pictures from her fans interaction. Check out the post here:

Netizens are overwhelmed with her humility and some of them called the weightlifter champion a "superstar":

- @chetanshahrare

According to News9 Live, here's what gold medallist Mirabai Chanu said about her fans:

Kya karu? Main naa nahi bol sakti. (What to do? I just cannot say no). If fans approach me with so much love, I can never say no. For me, spectators are very important. It's because of them that this medal is so valuable. They have a different look on their face when they see me. And I like doing that. So, for me that's important. I feel really happy that people come to see me.

- Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu, who hails from Manipur, had previously won silver in the women's 48 kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Chanu also won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. She won gold at the World Weightlifting Championships in 2017.

Mirabai Chanu is truly a role model.