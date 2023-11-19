After seven weeks of exciting matches, India and Australia are battling it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Sunday. On one hand, we have India which has won all ten matches in this World Cup. On the other, we have the Australian team that has won the Cup five times.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the #CWC23 final 🏏



Who will take the trophy home after seven weeks of exciting cricket ❓#INDvAUS 📝: https://t.co/nUQ2tVaQzs pic.twitter.com/HjNsRDfAym — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2023

This isn’t the first time both the cricket giants are facing each other in the finals. This match takes us back to 2003. 20 years ago, we had India and Australia battling it out for the World Cup. Despite all the struggles, the men in blue managed to reach the finals. We kept winning back then but it just did not work out. The match left many Indians heartbroken.

Google India shared a tweet that mentioned the similarities between 2003 and 2023. The stats shared by them has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the tweet here.

Here we meet again, 20 years later 👀🧿#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/LapPVd17OT — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 19, 2023

The tweet mentions how in 2003 we had Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run scorer and now we have Kohli in his place. In that match, Sourav Ganguly led the World Cup squad for the first time, we have Rohit Sharma doing the same. Just like then, we also have a non-seasonal wicketkeeper named Rahul (KL Rahul). Australia won all the group stage matches and they won the World Cup in the end.

The uncanny similarities point to the fact that India has the potential to turn the tables and win the trophy. The tweet has got people talking and here’s what they have to say.

God damn, I am so nervous you guys.



I work well under pressure when everything is dependent on me.



But, here everything is dependent on the 11 players wearing the blue jerseys representing 🇮🇳.



I know and I am hopeful, they will do well. 🙏#INDvsAUSfinal #CricketWorldCup https://t.co/KFOsaos2uE — Vivek Naskar (@vivek_naskar) November 19, 2023

Indian batting needs a 2003 Ponting style innings. https://t.co/LuHRIPuxh9 — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) November 19, 2023

Let's go India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 what a time to be in India to witness this match. https://t.co/Jp7FYjBS7n — Sreeja Kamishetty (@sreejakshetty) November 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, I vividly remember watching the 2003 World Cup final match at my neighbor's home. It was indeed a sad day for the young cricket fan, hoping we can change that today🤞🏆#INDvsAUS #Worldcupfinal2023 https://t.co/tbpSGfiSjY — Pritish Kumar Rathor (@thePKRathor) November 19, 2023

This kind of hype worries me, hope it doesn’t jinx us!!! https://t.co/djUrigETtf — Deena (@csdeena) November 19, 2023

Please god pleaseeee pleaseee 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ygrkPHCy1x — V (@Dhichkyaaon) November 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Was in school, no burden of bills, rent or family 😞 — Winston Churchill Jr (@Shiekhkabab) November 19, 2023

BRB, praying to all the Gods out there to make Team India win.