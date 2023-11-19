The Men’s World Cup Final match between India and Australia has concluded. And as much as it breaks our heart to write this, India has lost. The partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne dominated our bowlers, who had been undefeatable throughout the tournament.

Watching Rohit and Siraj’s moist eyes, the devastated faces at the stadium, was heartbreaking. Distraught, some cricket fans have shared their thoughts that sum up exactly how we’re feeling right now.

1. “Look at the bright side. We only lost 1 match in this World Cup.”

– Ishan

2. “Humne 20 saal jhela. Ab dusri generation 20 saal jhelegi.”

– Ira

Sportstar

3. “Need a day off tomorrow to cope with this.”

– Prakriti Srivastava

4. “Wicket Dila do ya kal office band karwa do.”

– Anand

YahooSports

5. “Office band karwa do, subah subah rote hue employees acche nahi lagenge.”

– Ira

6. “It’s just sad. Very sad. Our team has dominated every match. And now this…”

–  Swati

India Today

7. “We can’t win them all.”

– Anand

8. “All I feel is…ab kya hi kar sakte hain. Next time maybe.”

– Jatin

Telegraph India

9. “I have stopped watching the match. I can’t see this anymore. I just can’t.”

–  Radhika

10. “Totka kar ke aaye hain ye log kuch.”

– Soumya

Independent

11. “Don’t wanna watch cricket for a while now.”

– Shivam

12. “Koi nahi. T20 mein dikhayenge inko…”

– Daksh

PTI

Fans online have also reacted. Take a look:

Personally speaking, Virat deserved it, Rohit deserved it, Shami, Bumrah, Siraj deserved it, our team deserved it. We were unstoppable. It was heartbreaking to see this.

We couldn’t lift our third World Cup trophy tonight. But team India gave us a lifetime worth of memories this tournament, and we can’t forget that.

Thank you, team. You’ve made us proud!