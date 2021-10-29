T20 World Cup 2021. Sorry, that's for the SEO and keywords stuff. Kinda have to. Anyhow, let's get to why you are really here. We all love some cricket stories. It's precisely why Breakfast With Champions is such a hit. *Shoutout to Gaurav Kapur*.

Well, we have compiled a list of cricketers telling stories while trolling their peers at the same time. Have fun scrolling. Also please note, the writer has worked his butt off to find these videos off YouTube. So if the page loads a little slow, please have some patience.

1. Shreyas Iyer mimicking his Delhi teammate Marcus Stoinis.

2. Rahul Dravid tells a Sachin Tendulkar bowling story by mimicking his voice.

3. MS Dhoni tells the funny story of that Misbah catch Sreesanth took in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

4. When Imran Khan was asked if he told off Javed Miandad for jumping on the pitch mocking Kiran More.

You can watch the full video here:

5. Harbhajan Singh makes fun of MS Dhoni's superstitions while watching a match from the pavilion.

6. Dravid and Ganguly go at each other over the former's bowling abilities compared to Sachin.

7. When Virender Sehwag tells Ganguly had he chosen to bat in the 2003 WC final, Sehwag might have had 2 World Cups, Ganguly tells him, at least you have one.

Watch the video here:

8. Sourav Ganguly tells the story of how he tricked Sachin into taking the strike on the first ball of a game.

9. Abdul Qadir trolls former Pakistani caption about taking 40 wickets in a Test series by saying, he got Dilip Doshi out 10 times.

Watch the video here:

10. Wasim Akram tells the funny story of the time Inzamam-Ul-Haq got him run out.

11. Harbhajan remembers the time Inzamam funnily reacted to a journalist asking him if the match was fixed.

12. In the same episode, Harbhajan trolls Shoaib by telling how the fast bowlers would injure Pakistan team's in-form players while having fun.

Watch the video here:

13. Yuvraj Singh makes fun of the time Sehwag's answer to every question a fan asked was "YUP."

14. Matthew Hayden hilariously explains how different players from that great Australian team used to sledge.

15. Shaun Pollock takes revenge on Kumar Sangakkara decades after the legendary southpaw sledging him during their playing days.

16. Wasim Akram recalls the time Moin Khan used to tease Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjabi.

17. Sourav Ganguly jokes about Sachin only wanting to do two things when on tour- bat and shop.

Watch the video here:

18. Wasim Akram talking about Shoaib Akhtar's partying habits.

19. Virat Kohli makes fun of Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Hindi.

20. Before bowling bouncers at Shane Watson, Wahab Riaz used to slide tackle and injure his own teammates during football practice.

Watch the video here:

Aur bhai...