The IPL final between CSK and KKR is underway and the team in yellow is batting first after losing the toss.

As I write this, they have scored 117 runs in 13 overs at the rounded-off run rate of 9. This is thanks to the openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. While Plessis is still at the crease, Gaikwad departed after scoring 32 runs in 27 balls.

you have left a hard mark dear ruturaj gaikwad. the batting expedition comes to a hault but definitely a new and bigger journey starts from here, shall be waiting for you in the internationals. ipl21 dream run it was, champ! @Ruutu1331 ❤🙏 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) October 15, 2021

In the process, he overtook KL Rahul to become the orange-cap holder, the youngest player at that. While it's too early to tell what the fate of the match will be, Gaikwad is already being praised for his sustained performance, and here are some of the tweets:

👏👏Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes highest scorer this season. Dramatic rise to eminence of the young opener in the last year. Exceptional form this season has pitchforked him into the attention of the Indian selectors — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 15, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad The Run Machine#RuturajGaikwad the rising star🌟

Thanks to MS Dhoni for giving chance to such an amazing talent 👏#CSKvsKKR #IPL2021Final pic.twitter.com/67h7gTRs2S — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 15, 2021

Most 30+ Scores in an IPL Season for CSK



11 - Faf Duplessis (2021)*

10 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021)*

10 - Matthew Hayden (2009)

10 - Michael Hussey (2013)#CSKvsKKR — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) October 15, 2021

#RuturajGaikwad becomes the youngest player to win the orange cap in the IPL history ! pic.twitter.com/U8H3YbeAvF — Suresh (@isureshofficial) October 15, 2021

At the start of the match, he was just 24 runs behind KL Rahul and surpassed him with ease. Gaikwad ends his campaign with 635 runs, which is a commendable feat.

He also set some prolific records with opening partner Faf du Plessis, which only makes things better for Chennai Super Kings.

Most runs by an opening pair in an IPL season:



791 - Jonny Bairstow & David Warner in 2019

752* - Faf du Plessis & Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021

744 - Shikhar Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw in 2021

731 - Shikhar Dhawan & David Warner in 2016#IPL2021 — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 15, 2021

Two players of a team scoring 600+ runs in an IPL season:



2013 - Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle (RCB)

2016 - Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers (RCB)

2021 - Faf du Plessis & Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)#IPL2021 — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 15, 2021

This is the ninth time CSK is entering the IPL final, and if it wins, it would be the 4th instance of the men in yellow lifting the trophy.

The campaign is also essential because this could be MS Dhoni's last outing as the CSK captain. Also because he led the team to the final during a time when not many were expecting that to happen.

But, coming back to Ruturaj, here is an interesting fact. There's only one instance of a player winning the orange cap and the trophy. This happened in 2014 when Robin Uthappa scored the most number of runs in that season of the IPL and KKR won the tournament.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has overtaken KL Rahul to win the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 🍊🧢



𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗔: If CSK win the final, he will only be the 2nd batsman in IPL history to win the Orange Cap and the tournament (Robin Uthappa for KKR in 2014 is the only one to do so) 💛#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/NAztN02pY6 — MTAG: More Than A Game (@mtagofficial_) October 15, 2021

Whether Ruturaj becomes the second batsman to achieve that feat will be clear in a few hours from now, but nothing can take away from the fact that he has had an amazing season with the bat.