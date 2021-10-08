Deepak Chahar, who proposed to Jaya Bhardwaj after the IPL match, is now celebrating his joyous moment with the team.

Deepak got down on one knee in the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium & proposed to her.

Yeah, CSK lost the match, but hey, the team needs to celebrate the love birds.

Soon the celebration began when the CSK team, along with Deepak & his girlfriend, reached the hotel.



The entire team was present to celebrate the joyous moment with the new couple. But, you know celebrations are incomplete until we have a little more fun.

As soon as they were done cutting the cake, Deepak was caught by the whole CSK team, and you know what happened next. Their faces were decorated with cake.

You can watch the entire video here.