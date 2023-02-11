So the thing is that Australia has BADLY lost to India in the 1st Test in the ongoing IND vs AUS series, and just like every sour loser, they can’t handle the defeat. They’re pinning the blame on the Nagpur pitch.

Apparently, right from the first day of the Test, Australian media began raising bizarre ‘concerns’ about the pitch at the Nagpur stadium. Reportedly, even the former wicket-keeper Ian Healy contested Aussies would win if there had been a ‘fair’ pitch. There were claims that the pitch was ‘doctored’ to benefit the host.

According to Fox Cricket, former India coach Ravi Shastri reacted to cheating allegations being “bullsh*t.” He said, “It’s home conditions, do what suits you, both teams have to play on the surface, there’s a match referee who is the boss, it’s as simple as that.”

“We never complained about pitches, in my career we never complained about a simple pitch. No excuses, just get on with it, at the end of three days no one’s going to get killed on that surface,” he added.

And now Twitter has flooded with English & Aussies cribbing about how life is always unfair to them. Have a look, it’s hilarious.

As is common practice, Australia’s second innings will be once again played on the doctored wicket instead of the road India got to bat on — Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) February 11, 2023

I wouldn’t worry, Australia are just following the India method of getting smashed in the first Border-Gavaskar Test before staging a comeback. Expecting Cummins to fly home after this game and a net bowler – maybe the Ashwin lookalike- to bowl them to victory at Ahmedabad — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) February 11, 2023

Have India changed the pitch again?#INDvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) February 11, 2023

It’s probably important for the Australians not to drop their heads on day two after dropping their Head on day one. #sorry 🙊 #BGT #INDvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 9, 2023

Perhaps the most impressive part of pitch doctoring is when you can make the surface change depending on which team is batting… — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 9, 2023

I mean, look at the poll. LOL.

Is the Nagpur Test "pitch doctoring" fair game or against the spirit of cricket? #AUSvIND — SEN Breakfast with Vossy & Brandy (@VossyBrandySEN) February 8, 2023

"It's absolute crap to say we doctor pitches in Aus. India are doctoring this pitch to favour their Test team. The ICC need to say this is not taking out game anywhere. There's enough challenges in front of Test cricket that are weakening its resolve already"



– Simon O'Donnell — SEN Breakfast (@SENBreakfast) February 8, 2023

It was a PAIN-RELIEF cream.

Nevermind 2004. A Test series victory in India in an era of systemically doctored pitches would be Australia's greatest ever #INDvAUS https://t.co/NiuohxTpoo — Daniel Brettig 🏏 (@danbrettig) February 8, 2023

Yes, hire a Hercule Poirot to unsolve this mystery. Meanwhile, just accept that AUS lost.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…I have a sneaking suspicion DRS is rigged #BorderGavaskarTrophy #rigged — Trent Glover (@trent_glover) February 11, 2023

India won the Test by an inning and 132 runs.