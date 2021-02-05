As women, we are more used to being at the receiving end of incessant trolling, rather than incessant apologizing. But tennis player Maria Sharapova sure had a taste of the latter yesterday.

Yesterday, hundreds of Indian fans apologized to the star, for ridiculing her in the past (2014, to be exact) when she had stated she didn't know cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

And what brought about this change of heart? Well, Sachin himself... or rather, his tweet.

Yes, Sachin Tendulkar's recent tweet about the farmers' protest, which reads eerily similar to the message that most other actors and cricketers are peddling, has not gone down well with fans.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

And to make it clear that they had, indeed, lost faith in the 'God of Cricket', Sachin's fans took to social media to apologize to Sharapova for their earlier outburst.

Am the sorry sis..

Am the sorry sis..

Our duplicate God has no balls. — Thomas Varghese (@Aprilborn1985) February 4, 2021

Few years back, we made a terrible mistake. Sorry chechi..☺️

Forgive us 🤗https://t.co/wnMFDT3WjU — Amalnath Sathyan (@AmalnathSathyan) February 4, 2021

@MariaSharapova ....now we also dont knw who is Sachin Tendulkar — Franky❣️ (@Franky_279) February 4, 2021

Sachin fans visits Maria Sharapova's facebook page to say sorry for abusing her 7 years ago...! 😂😂😂@MariaSharapova @sachin_rt

But the real fact is now also she doesn’t know who is @sachin_rt😂 pic.twitter.com/ohKEzDKOnQ — AJITHism™❤️ (@imThala_Kohli) February 4, 2021

Sorry Maria sharapova !!😥😥You told the great truth that day! — Gireeshpallippurath (@Gireeshpkkl) February 4, 2021

We are extremely sorry Maria Sharapova ... we didn't knew @sachin_rt was nikardhari #IndiaAgainstBJPPropaganda https://t.co/uKbe86A798 — Preet 🦁🚜 (@DentWoods) February 5, 2021

Hilarious story that serves as a useful reminder of the fact that as totalizing as the current BJP government's power & its adherents' groupthink may seem, the resistance is strong in non-Hindi (Malayalam, Tamil, Punjabi etc) meme/information ecosystems.https://t.co/sSFuKXILCp — Nikhil Joseph നിഖിൽ ജൊസ്ഫ് (@nikhiljo) February 4, 2021

Looks like when 'the mighty' fall, 'the many' rise to the cause.