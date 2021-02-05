As women, we are more used to being at the receiving end of incessant trolling, rather than incessant apologizing. But tennis player Maria Sharapova sure had a taste of the latter yesterday. 

Yesterday, hundreds of Indian fans apologized to the star, for ridiculing her in the past (2014, to be exact) when she had stated she didn't know cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

And what brought about this change of heart? Well, Sachin himself... or rather, his tweet. 

Yes, Sachin Tendulkar's recent tweet about the farmers' protest, which reads eerily similar to the message that most other actors and cricketers are peddling, has not gone down well with fans. 

And to make it clear that they had, indeed, lost faith in the 'God of Cricket', Sachin's fans took to social media to apologize to Sharapova for their earlier outburst. 

Looks like when 'the mighty' fall, 'the many' rise to the cause. 