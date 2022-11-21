You know how when there’s a cricket tournament and you look at the number of people watching the match and there are crores of people watching? Well, I did that for FIFA World Cup too and you know how many people were there on the JioCinema app? 166! No thousand, no crores after that.
It wasn’t because people in India weren’t interested in the World Cup, it was because Viacom18 (which later shifted all existing sports properties to JioCinema) bought the rights to FIFA World Cup for a whopping $55 million but JioCinema failed to cater to the demand during the opening of WC. The stream kept lagging, there was so much buffering that it ruined the whole experience.
People, of course, weren’t happy with this viewing experience, so much so that Twitter started flooding with complaints about the same.
As people were getting frustrated over the lag, JioCinema tried to lighten up the mood with a meme.
Later, JioCinema issued an apology for the glitch-ridden stream and said, “We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.”
Fans to JioCinema right now – 2-4 rupee jyada le lo but FIFA without lag stream karo please 😭
