You know how when there’s a cricket tournament and you look at the number of people watching the match and there are crores of people watching? Well, I did that for FIFA World Cup too and you know how many people were there on the JioCinema app? 166! No thousand, no crores after that.

It wasn’t because people in India weren’t interested in the World Cup, it was because Viacom18 (which later shifted all existing sports properties to JioCinema) bought the rights to FIFA World Cup for a whopping $55 million but JioCinema failed to cater to the demand during the opening of WC. The stream kept lagging, there was so much buffering that it ruined the whole experience.

People, of course, weren’t happy with this viewing experience, so much so that Twitter started flooding with complaints about the same.

what a great buffer by ecuador team — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) November 20, 2022

Looks like Jio Cinema is Still in beta testing — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) November 20, 2022

Me to Sony Liv after streaming on Jio Cinema#JioCinema pic.twitter.com/hDnHFNFIr7 — DeadInside (@Pratthampant) November 20, 2022

Already has beaten Sony LIV in being the worst Sports Streaming app. Congratulations on that Jio Cinema !!!! #FIFAWorldCup — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) November 20, 2022

ambani ji utho, aap jio cinema ke server pe baith gaye ho hum world cup nahi dekh pa rahe — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) November 20, 2022

Ambani to all trying to watch FIFA on Jio Cinema and sports 18 pic.twitter.com/HnF57vVhRQ — Bhatkela (@Bhatkela) November 20, 2022

Jio Cinema every 30 Seconds pic.twitter.com/Eypy0tSZX7 — Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) November 20, 2022

Wow #JioCinema you guys should have tested your servers before putting in your bid for broadcasting #FIFAWorldCup in India. Pathetic service. — Samarth Goyal (@SammySamarth) November 20, 2022

Jio: We are going to stream FIFA WC free of cost on #JioCinema. The whole of India can watch it.



Meanwhile, Indians facing buffering issues: pic.twitter.com/RdlOMjMgDg — Sanjay Singh (@0xSanjaySingh) November 20, 2022

I paid 400 rs to voot as they were broadcasting the world cup only for Ambani to intervene and change it to jio cinema 🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮

Pathetic quality and service https://t.co/wWFYAXuohJ — UTDSiuuuu (@AdithyaVenkatr3) November 20, 2022

Disgrace to watch the #FIFAWorldCup on #JioCinema. Extremely frustrating and scared for the matches to come😭 — Saurabh Srivastava (@Saurv99) November 20, 2022

Arre jio cinema ☕@JioCinema fix this damn buffering will ya … Or for the love of God please sell streaming rights back to voot pic.twitter.com/iSqklUKGeh — Jordan Trillo (@JordanTrillo__) November 20, 2022

I don't know how Jio cinema got the rights to broadcast Fifa World Cup.

Can't watch the match, it keeps buffering.

You are spoiling the World Cup experience @JioCinema #JioCinema #FIFAWorldCup — Ayush Bisht🇮🇳 (@AyushBisht24) November 20, 2022

As people were getting frustrated over the lag, JioCinema tried to lighten up the mood with a meme.

Our team hard at work to solve some of your buffering issues😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/mjxLV5cgmD — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

Later, JioCinema issued an apology for the glitch-ridden stream and said, “We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Fans to JioCinema right now – 2-4 rupee jyada le lo but FIFA without lag stream karo please 😭

