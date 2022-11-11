Remember when Clubhouse was not available to everyone? It was probably for good measures. Then came Twitter Spaces and everyone could join in and start discussions on different topics. Considering how people have started abusing the benefits of having a community – quite literally, it was indeed sensible to keep the membership limited.

Where is this coming from? Well, India lost the T20 semi-finals yesterday. While it was a major loss, at the end of the day, it’s a sport, and we win some, we lose some. And while the ever-loving, cricket-watching Indian audience understood that, some idiots couldn’t, and hence the video of some ‘fans’ on Twitter Spaces abusing Captain Rohit Sharma and team India is going viral on the internet.

Here’s the video, trigger warning – abuses.

Why is Indian cricket team receiving such vile abuses? Wasn’t it just a game? Pathetic!



(Trigger warning: abuses in the video) pic.twitter.com/4Avzi0x6al — Aakash Hassan (@AakashHassan) November 10, 2022

Some came in support of the video, stating since they praise them when they win, they have the ‘right’ to abuse them when they lose. It’s just them ‘expressing their emotions.’

Bhai jab support karte waqt tarif bhi karte h toh criticise karte gaki b deserve karte hai and no one was invited to this space we do space after every match since last 1.5 years.

Please let us express our emotion on our players. — JoeCricket_ (@Joecricket_) November 10, 2022

Gaali sb dete h… Aaj kon ni gaali de raha Rohit Sharma and co. Isi passion ke wajah se itna kama rh h. Hamare jaiso ke hi subscription se, TV pe TRP dene se toh itna paisa chhaap rh na. Toh gaali bh khayenge hi.

Good work @Fanpointofviews @Joecricket_ @SloggSweep @owl_corner — Avanish Pandey (@Avanish0301) November 10, 2022

What's wrong in that they just talk cricket like this always. They are just frustrated. They didn't force anyone to listen to them. If we fans can't get our frustration out then what should we do. U stick to ur business. — Apurba (@MyselfApurba) November 10, 2022

According to some, while it was an analytical space, in the beginning, some of the members took it too far later on.

Bhai tune space suna tha?

Starting mein sun ke mujhe bhi thoda laga thik h,koi baat nhi

Par yaar in 7 logo ne kuch excess hi kar diya

Family se le kar jo mna kar rahe the gaali dene ke liye unko bhi gaali de rhe the — chilling (@itisokay07) November 10, 2022

And some understood how disrespectful it truly is

It is very sad and disrespectful to the players that too coming from these nobodies who haven't done anything good in their lives, so unfortunate. — la.rover🚴 (@ruddFyuur) November 10, 2022

This is as disturbing as it is sad. Speaks volumes about our MENtality. There's a difference between being fans and fanatics. No one would be hurting more than the players, themselves. That is a certainty. — karn saxena (@dreamScripter) November 10, 2022

Shameful and i condone these words

That said this was a space of logical criticism

Which was excluded from this clip https://t.co/sYDGLtjAKt — Pricviz (@Pric_viz_) November 10, 2022

this is poor and disrespectful. should be avoided 👏🏻 https://t.co/pMRqttU6pF — Chango Tarlie 🦉 (@owl_corner) November 10, 2022

While everyone has freedom of expression, and fans have a ‘right’ to ‘express their emotions’, there’s a fine line between expression and disrespect and it shouldn’t be crossed.